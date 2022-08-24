Senators express support for the project that ends the tax role; Minister of Health is against — Senate News

The Senate resumed this Tuesday (23) the debate on the bill that obliges health plans to cover treatments not provided for by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). At the beginning of the session, the rapporteur of PL 2.033/2022, Senator Romário (PL-RJ) and other senators expressed support for the proposal, while the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and representatives of the ANS warned of the risk of the new law. threaten the “sustainability” of companies operating health plans.

The project gives the list of procedures covered by health plans an exemplary character, and not exhaustive, as defended by these companies. For associations linked to patients who use drugs and procedures not yet included in the list, the adoption of the exhaustive list means leaving patients without treatment.

Romário signaled that he will present a favorable opinion to the text already approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The expectation, according to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, is that the project will be voted on by the end of the month.

— We cannot deny these people the right to a dignified existence with less suffering. Many Brazilians pay dearly for health plans to ensure the best treatment for their families,” said Romário.

lives at risk

Director of the Mothers of the Movement for Autism, Letícia Amaral argued that the project ensures the incorporation of proven effective treatments and medications. She pointed out that the exhaustive list ends up limiting access to medicines and defended the approval of the text that came from the Chamber without changes.

— The rule cannot be so specific in detail, especially when the law is geared towards a dynamic situation. We’re talking about health. Health science is changing at a fast pace, but who has to say will not be the legislator, but the scientific community. The text leaves no room for quackery. It just gives patients the right to fight for their lives. The PL is not a carte blanche for any drug. The taxing role kills,” said Letícia Amaral.

Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) reinforced the appeal of patients and families of people with disabilities and rare diseases.

— I defend the exemplary character. The taxing role puts thousands of Brazilians at risk. It is a drama that countless families of people with disabilities, degenerative and rare diseases are experiencing who need to fight in justice for treatments that are not on the ANS list – said the senator.

scientific proof

Marcelo Queiroga pointed out risks to the financial sustainability of health plans in the event of approval of the project and stated that the ANS is agile in the incorporation of technologies and new treatments. He defended the exhaustive role as a way to ensure the incorporation of drugs and therapies with scientific evidence. The Minister of Health also stated that the current wording of the project may make health plans more expensive.

— The legislation already clearly provides a process for the incorporation of technologies in the scope of supplementary health, with predictability and clear criteria, and which allows safety and equity in the incorporation of health technologies. […] The objective is to expand access, but [é preciso] expand access with quality. If there is no such assessment, the costs of incorporation will be automatically passed on to the beneficiaries of complementary health,” he declared.

Like Queiroga, Vera Valente, from the National Federation of Supplementary Health, said that the changes planned in the project may make the private health sector unfeasible. She stated that the incorporation of new technologies today considers the effectiveness of treatments and follows judicious procedures.

— Resources are finite, so deciding on the nature of the role is deciding on the very existence of plans. Expanding the procedure is desirable, but that is exactly why there is a technology assessment process,” said Vera Valente.

Complexity

Author of the request for the debate, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, highlighted the complexity of the topic:

— The topic is a burning issue of Brazilian public debate. It opposes two values ​​dear to the legal system. First, we have the right to health, a universal right provided for in art. 196 of the Constitution. Second, we have the numerous devices that defend free enterprise and efficient regulation of the economic activity of the private sector, which is the provider of supplementary health services – he pointed out.

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) said he feared that the approval of the text would become a “shot in the foot”. He stated that he defends the expansion of access, but expressed concern about a possible rise in the prices of health plans.

“Only a monster would be against getting the treatment to those who need it. I want this law to help do good. I’m afraid she won’t accomplish that goal. I want everyone to have access. The big question is: what is the best way? he pondered.

taxing list

The deputies approved the proposal in early June, after the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the list of health procedures and events is exhaustive, not just exemplary – thus, health operators would be released from covering unforeseen treatments. in the list, except for some exceptional situations. If the text is approved without changes by the senators, it will go to sanction.