Share Can Value Up to 80%

The food company Camil (CAML3) announced earlier today the purchase of the Mabel brand, which belonged to Pepsico. With this, the company, which is concentrated in rice, beans and pasta, enters the biscuit business. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
But the market liked the movement and is betting that the stock can appreciate up to 80% in 12 months. At 3 pm, the stock was up 4.27%.
In the transaction, it was also agreed that Camil will be able to use the Toddy brand in “cookies”. The Mabelo, Doce Vida, Mirabel, Elbi’s and Pavesino brands, in addition to Mabel, now belong to Camil, which also controls two factories, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE), with approximately 800 employees. .
What else affects the action?
The price of wheat, which rose a lot in the international market, harmed the company. The company had a 10.5% drop in net income in the second quarter of 2022, reaching R$96.8 million, a result impacted by the increase in interest rates in the last 12 months. Net revenue reached BRL 2.397 billion, 6.2% more compared to the same period in 2021.
There was an annual growth of 33% in earnings before taxes, fees, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), which reached R$ 245 million.
With that, and the prospect of a recovery in prices practiced in the sugar and beans market, offsetting the drop in rice volumes and prices, the shares began to react. In the last 30 days, there was an increase of 9.2% in assets.
And is it worth buying Camil now?
For the analysis house Eleven, the company’s strategy, based on at recovery in the consumer environment and growth through acquisitions for portfolio diversification and geographic expansion is positive. Therefore, Eleven has a buy recommendation for CAML3 with a target price of R$ 20 and an upside potential of 80% in 12 months.
Since the beginning of the year, the papers of camil accumulated a loss of 7.19%, quoted today at R$ 10.51.
To the XP, is also a good deed. “In addition to the growth in international markets, the company has solid opportunities for development after the acquisitions in the pasta segment and with the relaunch of União coffee, an iconic brand for the Brazilian consumer”, disclosed the brokerage, in a document for shareholders.
THE XP has a buy recommendation, with a target price of R$ 14 and a more modest appreciation potential of 35.92%.
