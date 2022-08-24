Share Can Value Up to 80%

The food company Camil (CAML3) announced earlier today the purchase of the Mabel brand, which belonged to Pepsico. With this, the company, which is concentrated in rice, beans and pasta, enters the biscuit business. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

But the market liked the movement and is betting that the stock can appreciate up to 80% in 12 months. At 3 pm, the stock was up 4.27%.

In the transaction, it was also agreed that Camil will be able to use the Toddy brand in “cookies”. The Mabelo, Doce Vida, Mirabel, Elbi’s and Pavesino brands, in addition to Mabel, now belong to Camil, which also controls two factories, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE), with approximately 800 employees. .