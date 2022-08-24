Simony exposes update on tumors and what she heard from a doctor

After undergoing chemotherapy sessions, Simony celebrates after discovering positive evolution

This Tuesday, the 23rd, in the fight against cancer, the singer Simony updated his followers on social networks and gave super positive news. Hospitalized to undergo chemotherapy sessions, the famous spoke about her battle with bowel cancer.

Simony reported that the tumor located in her belly had shrunk, which caused euphoria among doctors. “I know I’m missing, but that’s how it is. I’m focused on my struggle, on my healing. My doctor stopped by and told us that the tumor has already shrunk a lot. He’s impressed, he came out cheering me on!”celebrated Simony.

“I am impressed. Thank all the people involved. I’m very happy. It’s all working out.” Simony continued.

Sonia Abrão details conversation with singer before announcing cancer

Recently, the presenter Sonia Abram opened his heart to give details of his state of health of the singer Simony.

“Simony is already having the first chemotherapy in her vein, she is already receiving the medication for the first chemotherapy. Because God willing, this and the other sessions she has to do will have the desired effect and she will be free of the disease, she will be cured, if God really wants it”began Sonia Abram.

Simony appears with a dejected appearance and vents about the situation with chemotherapy: ‘Passing by to say’ Simony exposes rare photo of her 16-year-old daughter after losing weight, and beauty impresses: “Beautiful” Simony, fighting cancer, reappears and exposes about health status: “Thank you always”

“She was even saying, this weekend, that the diagnosis came out and that whole thing, that she was sure that the vibrations, the prayers, she would receive from all over Brazil, and that for her would be an extra energy, a fuel in the fight against the disease”revealed the presenter.

“And there was no other way, the announcement was made today and on social networks there is nothing else to say. Everyone texting, sending love, positive energy and prayers, lots of prayers, because we know that prayer has power”completed the contractor for RedeTV!