Six Annoying Things Cars Have Even In Well-Equipped Versions

Cars have become increasingly safe, connected and comfortable, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing details that can annoy their users in everyday use.

In most cases, these details that defy patience are the result of the absence of some equipment and resources, as a result of cost savings.

In other situations, the source of irritation is related to the way a particular vehicle was conceived or designed.

Changes in the way the driver and passengers interact with the car, often with the drastic reduction of physical buttons, also displease some of them.

We’ve selected six examples of things in cars that annoy a lot of people.

1 – Electric windows buttons without lighting

Image: Shutterstock

Electric windows are a convenience available in almost all new cars, at least on the front doors.

However, whether new or older, many cars do not need controls that are illuminated when the headlights are activated – this includes the electric adjustment of the mirrors.

It is a type of economy that gets in the way of everyday life and is a source of irritation.

2 – Absence of handles on the ceiling

Image: Disclosure

In the past, even the simplest vehicles had handles on the roof, useful to help with boarding and disembarking – especially for elderly people or people with some mobility difficulties.

Today, this item, known as the “PQP handle”, has disappeared from many automobiles.

Some exchange the piece for a glasses holder, while others replace it with a hook to hang coats and other clothing.

There are still cars that don’t bring anything in place of such handles.

3 – Spare ‘bicycle’

Image: Folhapress

These days, the spare tire has all but disappeared from new cars in some markets, such as Europe – where most zero-mile cars come from the factory with a repair kit in place of the spare tire.

In Brazil, most vehicles still have a spare tire, but, in most cases, it is of that thinner type and has a limited maximum speed.

It is true that this helps to reduce the car’s weight and, in theory, also contributes to lowering its final price.

However, cars are quite expensive and this kind of savings puts your patience to the test.

Another irritating thing is the installation of the extra tire on the outside of the car, exposed to dirt and more vulnerable to the action of thieves.

4 – Air conditioning without physical buttons

Image: Disclosure

Cars are increasingly connected and look like cell phones.

This means that much of its equipment and functions today are operated through touch screens, such as smartphones.

It makes perfect sense that automobiles would follow suit, but some cars are almost doing away with physical buttons in favor of touchscreens.

This includes, in many cases, the air conditioning adjustments, forcing the user to navigate through some menus instead of resorting to the practicality of the good old button.

This irritates and can compromise the driver’s attention with the car in motion.

5 – Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Image: Disclosure

The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interfaces have been consolidated to connect cell phones to cars and are constantly evolving, as you would expect.

This evolution is also accompanied by the increasing availability of wireless induction smartphone charging technology in vehicles.

However, there are cars that eliminate the need for wires to recharge the cell phone battery, but still require pairing through the USB port.

This irritating detail is getting rarer and rarer, it’s true, but it still exists.

6 – Face-to-face key that does not open all doors

Image: Luiz Carlos Marauskas/Folhapress

In the same way as wireless smartphone charging, the number of cars equipped with a face-to-face key has grown, which allows you to lock and unlock the doors by approach, with it in your pocket, without the need to handle it.

This feature brings great convenience, but, for cost savings, there are vehicles in which it only works on the front doors or only on the driver’s door.

In this case, if you need to get an object from the back seat and you have the key, you will need to press the button to gain access to the cabin.

There are still models that have the “keyless” key, but it is used exclusively to start the engine by button.

