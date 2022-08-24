State Health Department says it investigates suspected case of Smallpox in Viana and other cities in MA – Jailson Mendes

The Secretary of State for Health (SES), through a note released this Monday (23), stated that 20 suspected cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox) are being investigated in Maranhão. One of the cases under investigation is from the city of Viana, in Baixada Maranhense.

“Cases were registered in the cities of Barão de Grajaú, Buriticupu, Timon, Zé Doca, Rosário, São Luiz Gonzaga, Presidente Dutra, Codó, Colinas, Grajaú, São Luís, São José de Ribamar, Viana and Bacuri. It is worth mentioning that the two confirmed cases are residents of the municipality of São Luís. 11 are female and nine are male, aged between 1 and 70 years,” the statement reads.

In Viana, the Municipal Health Department informed the blog that this is a woman who has already taken the test and is awaiting the results of the laboratory, confirming or not the suspicion. So far, two cases have been confirmed in the capital of Maranhão. They are men aged between 38 and 42 years. Fifteen other cases were discarded, according to the SES.

Of the 20 cases that are still under investigation, two of them are hospitalized in the public health network, while the rest have mild symptoms and remain in home isolation. The update of the investigated cases will be done daily, always from 18:00.

