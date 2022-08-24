Stay home if you can (take the consequences!) – Prisma

It was only last night that we learned (through that newspaper that is facing the lowest ratings since 1969) that we didn’t need to stay at home during that whole campaign that haunted us day and night with the phrase: “Stay at home”.

Guys, we could have left the house! According to the presenter, everyone misunderstood the whole thing, because what they said they said (although it wasn’t quite what they said) was “stay at home, whoever can”. If you saw and heard all the presenters and actors of the “plim-plim” station just say “stay at home” and period, you must have had hallucinations during the two years that the campaign lasted.

Therefore, the guilt for having been out of work (or maybe even losing your job), for your children not having gone to school and having their learning compromised, for not having been able to pay your bills and not having continued to your health treatment, do you know whose it is? Yours, of course! You’re the one who got it all wrong.





It doesn’t matter that there was a mayor who had the commercial door welded, that the governors ordered the schools closed, that those who opened their establishments were fined and that there were people who dared to leave their homes and ended up in jail.

What the TV lady meant is that, if you’d understood correctly, just say you couldn’t stay at home and that’s it. You would have lived normally and none of this would have happened. So next time, see if you pay more attention!