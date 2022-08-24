Stefani playing alongside Ena Shibahara in Tokyo

Before returning to competition, Stefani will have a training period at the US Open Photo: Publicity/RTB

Sao Paulo-SP) – After announcing last week the tournament in which she will return to the circuit, Luísa Stefani confirmed this Tuesday her partner for the Tokyo WTA 500, which takes place from September 19. Recovering from injury and surgery to the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, Stefani will play alongside Japanese Ena Shibahara, currently 12th in the world, who until the beginning of the year was top 5 and has two Grand Slam semifinals on her resume, one of them at the Australian Open. this year.

“We played a lot against the American university circuit and now on the professional circuit. It was always difficult to face her, which is a good sign, because a difficult rival to play against can be a good partnership. a good pair”, summarized Luísa Stefani, through her press office.

The 25-year-old has not played since last year’s US Open semifinals. This week, she finishes training at Rede Tênis Brasil, in São Paulo, alongside coach Leo Azevedo. On Monday, she goes to New York, where she will train on the courts of the last Grand Slam of the year to get used to the circuit. In mid-September, she travels to the Tokyo tournament, where she will have the company of physical therapist Ricardo Takahashi.

Among the games in which Luísa and Ena faced each other is the final of the WTA 1000 in Miami, in April 2021. On the occasion, the Japanese celebrated the title alongside fellow countryman Shuko Ayoama. Stefani was runner-up playing with American Hayley Carter.