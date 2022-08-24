Stepan Nercessian Admits Difficulty Fighting Addiction

Stepan Nercessian, from Globo, admits difficulty in fighting addiction

The actor, Stepan Nercessianwhich will be back on television, with a character in ‘Cine Holliúdy 2’, this Tuesday (23), at Globeadmitted difficulty with addiction, since the age of 11.

At 68, the actor says he continues to follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) to protect himself from the coronavirus, as he is in the risk group.

“I maintain 80% of the care. I didn’t have Covid. I did a lot of testing, one day I took three tests, I said I’m even addicted to cotton swabs (laughs). I am in the risk group due to age and smoking”, revealed Stepan Nercessian.

And he also stated that he is in trouble, even if he is not contaminated by the disease: “The guy who smokes is already fucked with or without Covid”, he opined, and also revealed that he smokes two packs of cigarettes a day.

Like most people who are addicted to cigarettes, Stepan Nercessian knows the harm it does to his body, but admits it’s something he can’t stop.

“I have smoked since I was 11 years old. I’ve done everything you can think of to stop. There’s a problem there that I don’t know what it is, only fate will tell me”, began the explanation.

And he completed saying that he always tries to get rid of the addiction, and also revealed that he doesn’t do physical exercises, which could help him forget about the cigarette.

“But I always try. The big problem is that the smoker stops doing what he can counterbalance. My own doctor says: ‘the person who smokes stops doing gymnastics, stops exercising’, explained Stepan Nercessian.