STJD sets date for trial of Rafael Ramos on racial slur charge; see possible punishment

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) scheduled for Tuesday of the next week, August 30, the trial of right-back Rafael Ramos in the case involving the accusation of racial injury to Edenilson, from Internacional. The measure meets the recommendation made by a court auditor weeks ago. The session is scheduled for 10 am.

According to the auditor, they found strong evidence of racial offenses practiced by the player of the alvinegro team, which led Feuz to denounce the athlete based on article 243-G of the CBJD. The conclusion was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office, which endorsed the issue.

The article in question provides, in case of punishment, the removal of Ramos from five to ten matches for the case of injury. In addition to this sports penalty, the side can still be subjected to a financial fine, which varies between R$ 100.00 and R$ 100,000.00.

“To practice a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability: PENALTY: suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athleteeven if an alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code, in addition to a fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais))”, is what appears in the article in question.

The episode occurred in the duel Corinthians and Internacional, still in the first round. The game came to a halt when midfielder Edenílson exposed to the referee that he would have heard racist offenses from the Portuguese right-back.

The official expertise, carried out at the request of the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul in the case, stated that it was not possible to identify the word given by the Corinthians fan to the athlete from the Southern team. Even so, delegate Roberto Sahagoff, from the Rio Grande do Sul Police and responsible for investigating the case of alleged racial slur by Rafael Ramos against Edenilson, stated that he will indict the Corinthians player for the crime in ordinary justice.

