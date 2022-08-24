Study finds the first region of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s

Portuguese scientists may have discovered the first or at least one of the first regions of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease. Through imaging tests, the team observed that the neurodegenerative condition that causes memory loss starts in a region known as the posterior cingulate.

Published in scientific journal Communications Biology, the study on the origin of Alzheimer’s in the brain was led by researchers at the University of Coimbra in Portugal. In early stages of the disease, the authors found that the region shows some significant changes, such as neuronal inflammation and accumulation of beta-amyloid protein.

Portuguese research discovers which is the first part of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s disease (Image: Canário et al., 2022/Communications Biology)

“The region identified [no cérebro] is critical, as it serves as a pivot in short- and long-term memory processes that we know are crucially affected in Alzheimer’s disease”, explains Miguel Castelo-Branco, one of the authors of the study and professor at the University of Coimbra, in a statement.

How was the first disease-affected region in the brain discovered?

In the study on the first region affected by Alzheimer’s, the researchers recruited volunteers in the early stages of the disease and people with no previous diagnosis for the condition, with the same sociodemographic characteristics.

“A total of 19 patients in the mild phase [da doença de Alzheimer] and 19 controls, recruited from the community with no evidence of cognitive impairment or other relevant pathologies, were included in this study,” the researchers detail.

Then, they analyzed the brains of these individuals through different technologies, such as MRI and other types of imaging tests. They also measured how the brain behaved when performing some memory tasks.

Could discovery help early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s?

Although this discovery is still early and needs to be further studied, the researchers believe it could have significant implications for the early diagnosis of the disease and also for the development of treatments against the advancement of Alzheimer’s in the future. Currently, most of the available therapies are just to slow the progression of the condition.

“Future studies should further address the local pathophysiological role of neuroinflammation in modifying brain activity and behavior,” the authors state on the role of the posterior cingulate in neurodegenerative disease.

Source: Communications Biology and University of Coimbra