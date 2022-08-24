Subsea 7 has new offshore positions open for professionals from Rio de Janeiro

THE Subsea 7, Norwegian company based in the United Kingdom that works with projects on the high seas, has several offshore vacancies for professionals residing in Rio de Janeiro. The company is expanding its staff and is looking for candidates at technical, higher and also medium levels. In addition to effective opportunities, Subsea 7 also offers technical-level internship vacancies in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Check the details of each of the offshore vacancies opened by the company

The company has a full list of offshore vacancies for Rio de Janeiro on its career platform. We have separated the main opportunities that Subsea 7 makes available:

HSE technique – Ubu;

Project Manager II;

Installation Project Engineer – Pipeline Group;

Pilot (a) of ROV;

Specialist Supplies;

Machine sailor;

Full Continuous Improvement Analyst;

Senior Manager Operations;

Engineer Installation Analysis – Design;

Deck Sailor;

Project Engineer – Installation;

Structural Engineer – Design;

Senior Project Financial Analyst – Operation (vessels);

Senior Engineer – Structural Design;

Financial Planning Analyst Pl;

Sr Quality Analyst;

Second Engine Officer;

Quality Engineer;

Technical Specialist I (assistant Vessel Superintendent);

Engineer (o) – Materials Welding;

Engineer (o) – Installation Analysis;

ROV Specialist I;

Designer I;

Full Planning Analyst;

Marine Electrician;

Installation Analysis Engineer – Pipeline Group;

Engineer (o) – Riser Design.

Guide on how to apply for the selection process for offshore vacancies in Rio de Janeiro

Interested in any of Subsea7’s offshore jobs? So don’t waste time, go to the Subsea 7 opportunities website and select a position. Those who have not yet completed their courses can work in offshore internship vacancies in Rio de Janeiro.

For this position, candidates must be studying electronics technician, as well as having knowledge of Excel and intermediate English.

THE Enrollment must be active and expected to graduate in a minimum period of 1 year. Subsea 7 emphasizes that it is desirable for candidates to have experience in bench maintenance and practice in technical drawing with Autocad, Solid Works or Inventor.

To apply for offshore job vacancies in Rio de Janeiro, candidates must carefully read all information such as responsibilities, requirements, assignments, benefits and other data.

It will also be necessary to fill in some data about you, your qualification, level of experience, if you prefer, send a resume with all the data fully updated. For some positions, Subsea7 offers, in addition to a competitive salary, benefits such as Meal Ticket, Company transportation or transportation vouchers, health plan, group life insurance and dental plan.

Discover Subsea 7

Subsea 7 is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services to the energy sector, developing sustainable value by being the industry’s preferred employer and partner in providing the efficient offshore solutions and services the world needs. The company aims to lead the way in delivering offshore projects and services to the sector. Its operations span over 50 years, successfully completing over 1,000 projects.

Operating in all water depths in all energy centers, its engineering expertise, specialized technologies and alliances allow the company to be involved from the beginning so that its teams can design and deliver the solutions demanded by its customers.



