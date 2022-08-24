Summary reports Mano cursing to fourth referee

After the match in which Internacional beat Avaí 1 to 0, for the Brazilian Championship, the referee Edina Alves Batista inserted in the summary of the confrontation the cursing of the coach Mano Menezes against the fourth referee, Edson da Silva.

The move in question took place after the more exalted behavior on the part of the Inter coach on the edge of the lawn was initially reported by Edson, generating an approach to the referee of the match in Ressacada to issue a warning in the form of a yellow card.

Soon after, Mano cursed the fourth referee and was sent off with a direct red card, leaving it to his assistant, Sidnei Lobo, to direct the team until the end of the engagement in the city of Florianópolis.

“I was sent off with a straight red card for uttering the following words aloud to the 4th referee Edson da Silva: ‘You did it, right? p… no c…” pointed out Edina Batista on the score sheet.

Faced with the fact, Internacional will not have its coach on the bench for the next commitment of the Brasileirão. On the occasion, the team that is in fifth place with 39 points (same amount as Corinthians, fourth place, but with one less victory) receives Juventude, in Beira-Rio, at 20:00 (Brasília time) next Monday ( 29).