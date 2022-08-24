Summary soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, from Tuesday, 23: Catarina finds out she’s really pregnant

This Tuesday, 23, Rede Globo de Televisão airs another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, in a special edition, right after Jornal Hoje. Anyone who wants to watch, must tune in to the carioca station from 2:45 pm, Brasília time. After the soap opera, comes the Afternoon Session.

The chapter will be marked by the moment when Catarina (Adriana Esteves) will discover that she is really expecting a baby, after feeling dizzy.

Who will give the news will be Dr. Oswaldir (Castro Gonzaga): “I am absolutely sure: you are pregnant, Catarina”, leaving the young woman with her mouth open with the news.

What comes after the novel?

Soon after Cravo e a Rosa, Globo airs Sessão da Tarde, with the film ‘Irreplaceable’. Then comes ‘Vale a Pena Ver de Novo’, with A Favorita. In the early evening, it’s time for the second chapter of Mar do Sertão, the new six o’clock soap opera.