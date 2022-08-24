SUS and private hospitals: how to review the relationship

Crisis in AC Camargo and the closing of hundreds of Santas Casas expose a great drama of Public Health. José Carvalho de Noronha maintains: the solution is complex, but possible – as long as the underfunding is overcome

The alarming news that the AC Camargo hospital, a reference in the treatment of cancer in São Paulo, would no longer serve the SUS, had repercussions. So much so that the city hall, which at first had minimized the loss, went back three days later. and adjusted the financial transfers so that the partnership would not be dissolved. The crisis was overcome with the city’s resources, but the central issue is far from being resolved. In an interview with Other Healththe public health doctor and researcher at the Health Information Laboratory (Lis/Icict) at Fiocruz, José Carvalho de Noronha explained and reflected on crucial aspects to understand it.

The central point of the problem is the transfer of public resources made to hospitals and other private providers that serve SUS users. It takes place through two mechanisms: tax waiver and transfer of funds, according to a table that pays for procedures, consultations and surgeries, establishing values ​​for each one.

The SUS table, whose values ​​are established by the State, is the subject of debates and questions. It was because of its supposed delay that AC Camargo almost ended its partnership with the city hall. It had already ceased to be a philanthropic entity in 2017, and the number of patients treated by the SUS is falling. A similar problem happens with the country’s dialysis network, DeVita, which serves 14,000 patients through the SUS and threatens to break the contract. – especially after the approval of the Nursing salary floor.

But Noronha stops at the problem of philanthropic entities. They are responsible for a very expressive portion – about 40% – of SUS hospitalizations, and they need to dedicate 60% of their care to this. They are in crisis: in the last five years, more than 500 institutions have closed their doors and there is a deficit of R$ 10.9 billion in the sector, according to the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities (CMB).

Noronha recognizes: there is, in fact, a difference between what is paid to private providers by the SUS and by health plans. The bases are different. Operators pay on average five times more than the Ministry of Health. On the other hand, the State offers the tax waiver, which is around R$ 15 billion per year. For the researcher, who was once Secretary of Health Care at the Ministry of Health, the SUS table should be reassessed in detail, to correct possible distortions and become more balanced. The partnership with Santas Casas – essential providers for the SUS, important to guarantee its universality – must be improved. This, of course, involves eliminating the “pilanthropic ones”, who misuse public money. But what is essential is greater coordination by the Ministry of Health.

“We cannot let there be 5,668 health systems” – one for each municipality – maintains Noronha. Half of health care funding comes from resources transferred from the Ministry of Health to states and municipalities. But this relationship takes place today in a disorderly way. Municipalities like São Paulo are able to complement the funds that the Union transfers and establish agreements such as the one that maintained the agreement with AC Camargo. Most cannot. Some changes could resolve these disparities. First, it is necessary to review the values ​​practiced by the table, but in a selective and judicious way. Some are possibly out of date; others do not.

But it is possible to go beyond that, making the relationship more complex. There are several ways to do this. The table can be condensed and regrouped. The remuneration of hospitals can be differentiated according to the complexity of the service – which would encourage the permanence of institutions of excellence such as AC Camargo. Reference Santa Casas could be established in certain regions. Financial incentives should include hospitals that decide to provide 100% care through the SUS.

For all this, however, it is necessary to resolve the essential issue, emphasizes Noronha: the underfunding of Public Health. In shortage, SUS will not have the breath to establish a new relationship with its providers. It will live from crisis to crisis, like the current ones. And money is not enough. In addition to allocating a greater percentage of GDP to health, it takes competent and committed management from the ministry, whose abuses in the Bolsonaro era bordered on the bizarre.

There are no magic solutions, emphasizes Noronha. “Finishing the table” would result in equally remunerating institutions that offer very different volumes and quality of service. It would result in a worsening in the care of the population, as hospitals would soon realize that it is possible to receive more resources with fewer procedures.

