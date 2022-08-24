Susana Vieira turns 80 with plans to live in Miami and tell her story in a documentary | TV & Famous

“I want to continue with my health, taking care of myself and, two years from now, I will live in Miami, with my son, my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren. I really want to be close to them. In Rio de Janeiro it’s wonderful, I have my job, my dogs, my home, but I miss my family so much, so my biggest dream is to spend more time with them back in the States. Oh, I’ll take the dogs!”

Susana Vieira talks about dreams, desires, overcoming and her 80th birthday

Free, with a contagious joy, without tongue in cheek, owner of iconic characters… This is Susana Vieira that the public admires and applauds, and that this Tuesday, 23/8, deserves even more applause for her 80 years of pure vigor and art in the veins. Yea! Susana turned 80, and at her peak!

Turning 80 is a marvel. It is proof that it worked, that I came to live, be happy, love others, work, fulfill myself, have a family, love and be loved. Thank you God, thank you audience, thank you to all the people who made my career this wonderful and happy career.” — Susana Vieira

She will not celebrate as planned, in Italy, on a trip with her family, but says that it doesn’t matter where she is going to be, she wants to celebrate the date. “Happy that I’m alive!” she punctuates her.

“I was going to celebrate in Sardinia, Italy, then I was going to a restaurant in Capri on my birthday, in a wonderful cave. But it didn’t work. No problem, my love!”

“It’s all saved for September. On the 23rd, I’ll be here, in my beautiful dining room, with my four canine children, plus my son and daughter-in-law.”

Susana postponed the plans because she spent 10 days in a hospital in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, to treat the sequelae of Covid-19. Diagnosed in 2015 with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, she had to stay in the ICU. But she is already 100%.

At home, with her inseparable dogs, the television diva spoke to Gshow about her new age and what has changed after the discovery of the disease. Details: transparent jacket, colored eyeliner and denim shorts. Well Susanna to be!

I turned a key. I was very distressed, rush. Then I started paying more attention to life. I’m a little slower instead of accelerating like before. Covid itself made me like this because of breathing. I’m slower. Not that I want to, but it’s because I have to.”

“I thought, of course, that I would have to enjoy life, and I already do. Not wasting a minute, trying to be happy, getting bored less, trying to see the people I love. Stop being so fussy about little things, because life is so fast, fleeting and, nowadays, with these diseases that are around, it’s just to be grateful for waking up alive and being in good health. I started doing more gymnastics and eating more: rice and beans, love it!”

Born Sônia Maria Vieira Gonçalves, she borrowed the name Susana from her younger sister. Graduated from Theatro Municipal de São Paulo, she began her career as a dancer in the corps de ballet of TV Tupi. She stood out so much, that she was invited to participate in teletheaters.

He joined Globo in 1970. In his artistic journey, he made more than 40 soap operas and played characters that entered the history of dramaturgy, such as Nice, from “Anjo Mau”; Branca, from “Por Amor”; and Maria do Carmo, from “Senhora do Destino”, shown in 2004/2005, a period she considers the happiest of her life. And she still paraded as the drummer queen of Grande Rio.

About her biggest wish today, Susana is direct:

“Work! I’d love to be working, doing a soap opera, I miss you. Second: to make my 80th-year trip, which I was going on in August, but I couldn’t because I was in the hospital. But I’m out, I’m recovering and, if God want, next month I’m going to Italy.”

To the list of plans, it includes a change of address. The actress wants to live in Miami, United States, closer to her family:

“I want to continue with my health, taking care of myself and, two years from now, I will live in Miami, with my son, my daughter-in-law and my grandchildren. I really want to be close to them. In Rio de Janeiro it’s wonderful, I have my job, my dogs, my home, but I miss my family so much, so my biggest dream is to spend more time with them back in the States. Oh, I’ll take the dogs!”

Susana is also about to release her biography and wants to have a documentary to call her own:

“The dream I want to fulfill is the launch of my book, it’s almost ready, and to make a documentary that I was already promised. Today, we see in these streamings how good it is to know about Elza Soares’ life, about people who made history… May my book be published soon, so I can read it while I’m alive. And the documentary I hope someone makes it for me (laughs).”

About the highlights of her long and successful trajectory, she just has to celebrate: “I would highlight the good things that happened to me in life, because I had a wonderful life and I’m still having it.”

“So, on the balance, between the good and bad things, the good ones are here (points up). Almost everything was good: the trips, the soap operas, the plays, the relationships I made, the loves I had , the dogs, the houses I moved to, the texts I read…”

My life is a conglomeration of good things.” — Susana Vieira

Review iconic moments of Susana Vieira on TV

Susana Vieira in her debut on TV Globo, in 1970

Susana Vieira debuted on TV as part of TV Tupi's corps de ballet

Susana Vieira in the soap opera 'A Sucessora'

Susana Vieira as Nice, in the first version of 'Anjo Mau', in 1976

In 'Por Amor', an eight o'clock soap opera in 1997, Susana Vieira was the villain Branca Letícia de Barros Motta

Susana Vieira as Maria do Carmo in 'Lady of Destiny'

Susana Vieira Carnaval