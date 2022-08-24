Suzuki’s new popular car is a competitor to the Kwid

Suzuki has launched a new car model to become the direct competitor of the Renault Kwid. What most caught the attention of consumers was the interesting cost-benefit ratio. The car can be bought new from the factory for an affordable price of R$25,990, according to information from the manufacturer.

Suzuki’s new car brings price to break the competition

However, this value is possible by converting the original price in Indian currency into reais. This means that it is the price listed in India, where the new Suzuki car costs 399,000 rupees.

The vehicle competes directly with the Renault Kwid in the Asian country, and the small French one costs 464 thousand rupees there. In the direct conversion, it would be the same as costing R$ 30,210, practically half of the value practiced in Brazilian territory.

What is Suzuki’s new cheap car

The model mentioned in this text is the Suzuki Alto K10, which is used as an entry vehicle in India. It is worth noting that Suzuki is a great success in the Indian market.

It is a hatch capable of delivering 67 hp of power and 9 kgfm of torque. Altogether, 4 versions of the Alto K10 are offered and the price can reach up to R$38,000 (584,000 rupees). The top-of-the-line version comes with a single-clutch automatic transmission.

The look reveals a compact size car, with a very attractive front grille. The headlights are very simple and the model is very friendly to consumers. There is nothing different to compare to your direct competitors.

the inside of car it is quite compact and can take 4 adults and a child. It has a multifunctional steering wheel and multimedia center. In addition, there are some standard options that can be purchased along with the little Suzuki in India. There is no expectation that this model will be traded in Brazilian territory.