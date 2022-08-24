Suzy Camacho says her husband’s mansion was sold by his children

Suzy Camacho countered, through a note, the accusations reproduced in a report on “Spectacular Sunday” that aired this week.

She is accused of using fraudulent medical reports to prove her husband’s incapacity and selling a mansion on the beach for R$32 million, in addition to redeeming R$10 million from an investment by businessman Farid Curi. Now, the lawyer representing the actress says: the sale was made by the children of Farid Curi.

“The article suggests that the sale was made by Ms. Suzy, when, in fact, this sale was carried out by the children of Mr. Farid, who are being investigated in a Police Investigation instituted for this purpose, which aims to investigate the circumstances of this sale”, says the note by Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, Suzy Camacho’s lawyer.

wanted by splashthe lawyers of the children of Farid Curi said that the sale was made by them, but that there is no open investigation into the value – according to the Civil Police, the property has an estimated value of R$ 60 million, but was sold for R$ 32 million.

In an order signed in June of this year, the delegate of the 4th DP Consolação, in São Paulo, says he understands the opening of an inquiry on the subject is “premature”.

The beach house is so luxurious that it was the subject of an article on “Programa do Gugu” right before the sale. At the time, it was Suzy herself who introduced the house, but only said that she was a friend of the owners, without explaining her relationship with Farid Curi. The lawyer also explains this information:

“Actually, Mr. Farid only agreed to authorize Gugu’s program to do the story, as long as the house was presented by Ms. Suzy, that it was not revealed that Ms. Suzy was his wife and that the house was his property. , even for security reasons.”

“Actually, the children of Mr. Farid Curi are investigated by the Civil Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in police investigations that investigate the crime of slanderous denunciation, crime of witness corruption, crime of illegal environmental eavesdropping, crime of divestment of the father’s assets , in addition to the crime of embezzlement, in several police stations in São Paulo. Other investigations against them are also being initiated. However, this was not reported in the article that aired”, concludes the lawyer in the note.

Lawyers representing Farid Curi’s children chose not to comment on the inquiries cited by Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso.

Understand the Suzy Camacho case

The Civil Police says that the property, which has an estimated value of R$ 60 million, would have been sold by the actress for R$ 32 million in 2015. The actress’ defense denies the accusation and claims that the deal below the value was closed by the children. of the entrepreneur and not by his client.

Last week, the columnist for UOL Rogério Gentile revealed that Suzy Camacho was denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) of appropriating R$ 10 million from Farid Curi. The prosecution also accuses the actress of using false medical certificates to declare Farid’s incapacity and thus move the resources on her husband’s behalf.

Lawyer Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, who defends Suzy Camacho, denies the accusations. “This complaint is for the use of a false certificate. The certificate is not false and was not used by Mrs. Suzy. What happens is that her husband, Mr. Farid, is sued by his children because of money. it has nothing to do with Mrs Suzy, it’s the children against Mr Farid”, he says.