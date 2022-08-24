Target of the PF, Meyer Nigri was guarantor of the choice of Augusto Aras for the PGR

The information is from the book “O fim da Lava Jato”, by journalists Bela Megale and Aguirre Talento edit

247 – Businessman Meyer Nigri, Bolsonarista owner of the construction company Tecnisa and target of the Federal Police operation against coup businessmen, played a decisive role in the choice of Augusto Aras as Attorney General of the Republic. The information is from the book “O fim da Lava Jato”, by journalists Bela Megale and Aguirre Talento, according to panel column report from Folha de S. Paulo.

“According to reports, when Aras was working for his appointment by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a report revealed a party hosted by Aras at his residence, to which PT leaders such as former minister José Dirceu, convicted of monthly allowance and Lava Jato, and former PT president Rui Falcão. At the time, the current PGR began to be criticized by Bolsonar militancy, and his assistants believed that the nomination had foundered. At that moment, the book details, Nigri’s support was fundamental and he became a guarantor of Aras’s candidacy”, points out the column.

During the Bolsonaro administration, Nigri lobbied for the implementation of casinos in Brazil. Before that, he was the one who brought Jair Bolsonaro closer to the Jewish community.

