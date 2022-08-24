Target of the PF, Meyer Nigri was guarantor of the choice of Augusto Aras for the PGR

Abhishek Pratap 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Target of the PF, Meyer Nigri was guarantor of the choice of Augusto Aras for the PGR 3 Views

The information is from the book “O fim da Lava Jato”, by journalists Bela Megale and Aguirre Talento edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

iPhone 14: Apple sets launch event for the 7th

Apple confirmed today (24) the reveal date of the iPhone 14, its next line of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved