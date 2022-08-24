Tenório puts into practice a plan against José Leôncio and decides to sabotage the farmer’s plane

in the next chapters in wetland, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will increasingly show his cold blood. In scenes that have already aired, the squatter was furious to discover that José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) left Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) living on the enemy’s farm and who is helping his ex-wife to sue him.

Therefore, tenorio has started to find ways to get revenge on the farmer and plans to put the plan into action soon. Still angry, the land grabber will hire Solano (Rafa Cieg), a hired killer. O new plot character arrives with a mission to put an end to the family of José Leoncio.

Solano It won’t take long to get into action. In scenes set to air soon, the hitman will shoot Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will have returned to live in his father’s house, after the failure of his marriage to Erica (Marcela Fetter). The pawn, however, will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) and will escape death.

Upon discovering that the son of Zé Leoncio is alive, tenorio gets even more furious and will think of a new way to get revenge. Solano will suggest that the squatter cut the plane’s wiring cables, as the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is always flying. That is, he would die in a plane crash and no one would suspect.