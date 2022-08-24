Textr project to bring Botafogo fans closer to Nilton Santos foresees lowering the field by 2m and new stands, reveals Durcesio

John Textor already has a project on paper to achieve its goal of bringing the fans closer to the Botafogo at the Nilton Santos Stadium. In an interview with the “Glorioso Connection” podcast, this Tuesday, the club’s president, Durcesio Mellotold details of the American businessman’s idea.

– Now the project is to lower the field two meters and make a grandstand up to where the boxes go. The upper sectors would remain where they are, the box goes forward and there would be a grandstand there from where the boxes are to the field. It’s John’s idea, a gigantic piece of work. It would be a year’s work, I would have to play in other places (until the works are finished) – revealed Durcesio, who was full of praise for the owner of the SAF:

– With John, anything is possible. John is a machine. He is accelerated. He’s a wonderful person. Botafogo was very lucky to get an investor like John. He likes football, he’s the one investing. It is better than the others (companies). He has money, loves football and loves Botafogo. Now, he is fast-paced, talking to him is difficult (laughs). In 30 minutes of calling, he says 28 and I say two.

Durcesio had given John Textor a project to build “premium” stands behind the goals, but with the meeting with Mayor Eduardo Paes, conversations took a different turn, as there was the green light to move on the athletics track.

– I would definitely stay with Nilton Santos. But for the football lover and arena model, it’s too bad, because the crowd is so far away from the field. I hired a project and gave it to John, to put five thousand seats in the North and South, they would be very close to the field, and those seats would be premium seats. He liked the idea, but things evolved with Eduardo – he recalled.

Nilton Santos and Companhia Botafogo

Durcesio Mello also revealed that a meeting next Tuesday will deal with the relationship between SAF and Companhia Botafogo for the management of Nilton Santos Stadium. The installation is ceded to the alvinegra company until 2051 in the concession model.

– Nilton Santos belongs to Companhia Botafogo and we are getting it right. What has to happen is for the Botafogo Company to reach an agreement with the SAF. In practice it is already happening, but now it has to go on paper. We’re going to try to get him to pay the Company something for the assignment, we’re still going to work out some details,” he said.