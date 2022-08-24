Thaeme shows her daughters dressed alike at her baby shower

Thaeme celebrates the 11 months of her baby with a beautiful party

The singer’s family home Thaeme Mariôtoof the pair with Thiago, is partying! The artist’s youngest daughter is 11 months old. Baby Ivy was born on September 23, 2021. Mom wanted to celebrate the last month with a beautiful party at the family’s apartment.

On the countdown to her youngest’s one-year birthday, the country singer enchanted with a beautiful themed celebration. Besides little Ivy, Thaeme She is the mother of three-year-old Liz. The duo is the result of the singer’s marriage with businessman Fábio Elias.

The famous was delighted with the entire production to celebrate the baby’s life. “The theme of the last anniversary is: Cinderella. Look what a beautiful thing, people! Look at that fake cake! Wonderful!” she commented, dazzled by the details of the candy table.

According to the famous, the person responsible for the decoration, Ivete Gameiro, was also responsible for all the details of Liz’s three-year-old birthday party, held in April this year.

The table was set in blue and pink tones. The four-story cake brought in its details items that are part of the famous fairy tale: the carriage, the clock, flowers and butterflies. Also as a decorative item, dolls of the princess and the fairy godmother, in addition to the mice friends of the protagonist in the story.

“Very handsome! Too special and Ivy’s last birthday”, declared Thiago’s duo. The famous even blew up the cuteness by showing her two daughters in the same costume as the famous princess Cinderella!

Thaeme She even took the traditional photo of the baby next to the number of months she is completing to celebrate the growth of the youngest and mark the important date.

Fans of the country duo celebrate and praise the party a lot. “What a love!” said a follower. Another netizen said: “The most beautiful thing”.

Thaeme's daughters Liz and Ivy pose dressed alike

Instagram reproduction Thaeme’s daughters Liz and Ivy pose dressed alike for the baby shower

Thaeme shows off her baby's 11-month party decorations

Instagram reproduction Thaeme shows details of baby Ivy’s 11th month party decor

Thaeme poses with her husband and daughters at the baby shower

Instagram reproduction Thaeme poses with her husband Fábio Elias and daughters Liz and Ivy at the baby shower

