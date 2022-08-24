the cut that saved Anitta. See tips for cutting the same

You must have followed kikiki about Anitta’s clumsy haircut over the weekend – she was excited and asked comedian Gkay, her friend, to cut her locks, which were quite long. However, the cut, made at home, left edges and was poorly finished. Repentant, the next morning she already contacted a hairdresser.

And Higgor Giuseppe came to her rescue with a… bob! That’s right. It was only for us to think that this haircut – which is an updated version of the chanel – was gone for the look to return and still with a reputation as a hero and guaranteed sophistication.

This happened in the same week that Kim Kardashian put the scissors in her hair and showed, once again, the bob cut. No wonder, searches for the name of the cut skyrocketed by +73%, only on Pinterest. Yes, KimK is a source of worldwide inspiration.

and had another bob which has also been giving the talk, that of Selena Gomez. Not to mention Julia’s dalavia who lives Guta, in “Pantanal”.

After Kim got a haircut, searches for the haircut skyrocketed by +73%, just on Pinterest Image: Reproduction Instagram @kimkardashian

The fact is that there was an 88% increase for long bob haircuts, as well as for medium round face long bob (+2x), shredded long bob (+79%), bob cut (+33%).

And that’s right: the bob, the Chanel, never goes away. “It’s one of the most classic cuts. It’s the minimum length for those who don’t like or are afraid of shorts”, warns hairstylist Celso Kamura, from São Paulo. “It started to be made in other versions, but the Chanel cut is something that has always existed. And the bob is nothing more than a Chanel variation: do we see short bob bob and long bob? Selena’s is the shorter like Selena’s or even on the ear.”

Stitch for bob cut

This cut is very practical and is easy to grow. When you cut short and want to let it grow, does your hair go through a difficult phase, which requires accessories, clips? Not with bob. “If you want to let it grow, then it gets long, at least medium. It doesn’t have much difficulty transitioning from one cut to the other. And that makes it a very versatile cut. Not to mention that it can be a little tight, have textures different styles, it looks good on most people, and it’s chic”, says Kamura.

Julia Dalavia: Guta’s cut, in “Pantanal”, is a success on the networks Image: Reproduction Instagram @juliadalavia

It’s explained why everyone who cuts looks tidier, prettier. “I think its versions are starting to gain other highlights. For example, Guta’s hair in Pantanal is a bob. Does the hair texture make the cut look different too, whether it has bangs or not?”, complements Kamura.

Anitta’s bob cut (and also Kim Kardashian’s)

“The long bob has this chic mood that greatly enhances the shape of the face and emphasizes the neck and chest”, says João Bosco, hairstylist at the ONE|SP salon. It is perfect for those who love a modern and practical style for everyday life. “In addition to being perfectly aligned, this long straight bob requires precision in the scissors to not leave the strands out of place. To get that polished finish, I recommend using the ends repairer and keeping the nutrition up to date, avoiding frizz. It’s a style that goes well with an oval or rectangular face, but you can make a lot of adaptations. The face of the coming summer!”, he says.

The bob of the moment is really the straight one. “What is no longer in fashion is the beak. It is a hair for the contemporary woman, for those who love fashion, who follow the fashion world. It requires a brush and flat iron. It is good for all types of face, except for very thin ones” , says Diego Santana, hairstylist at MG Hair Design, in São Paulo.

Selena Gomez’s bob cut

Selena doesn’t have as much hair as Kim K. “So, twisted curling iron and the surf spray give a nice volume. Note that her bangs aren’t straight. It’s been rounded with a brush, it’s thick. And the beach spray that separates the locks “, analyzes Diego.

With less hair volume than Kim, Selena Gomez is an example of how a bob can have texture Image: Reproduction Instagram @selenagomez

Did you see how the bob can also gain texture? “This updated version of the chanel is also perfect for those who want practicality, without giving up styling. And those who have wavy and curly hair can play with everything in this cut”, says João. If you want more volume and definition, bet on the diffuser. “It’s good to remember that bangs, regardless of style, require more maintenance to always look beautiful.”