The Dragon House | Premiere attracted nearly 10 million viewers

A real success: the first episode of the Dragon House, prequel to game of Thronesattracted almost 10 million of spectators last Sunday (21). According to Deadline, in all, 9.986 million fans gathered and connected on HBO to watch the premiere of the derivative of the series based on the work of George RR Martin.

In the United States, this marks the highest ratings of any new original series in the history of paid cable and the highest series launch on HBO Max in the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin. You showrunners will be Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.