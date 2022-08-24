The Lords of the Fallen is announced during Gamescom

During the opening night of Gamescom this Tuesday (23), developer Hexworks, one of the studios of CI Games, announced The Lords of the Fallen for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. The game uses Unreal Engine 5 as a base and arrives in 2024, with a large open world.

The spiritual successor to Lords of the Fallen, the next-gen soulslike will take place over a thousand years after the events of the first game. in a universe of dark fantasyhumans and demons clash over an unexpected connection between the realms and it’s up to the heroes to fight the rise of an even more powerful evil.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Learn more about The Lords of the Fallen

According to the creators, The Lords of the Fallen will have an open world five times the size of the original. In addition, the action RPG will feature a “huge” roster of NPCs, seamless online co-op exploration, full character customization and progression, and significant enhancements to combat mechanics.

Did you try the first game? Do you think your sequel will improve on some of the main aspects of the original? Comment! And don’t forget to follow MeuPlayStation through our official profile on TikTok!