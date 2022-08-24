‘The Lula of today is the worst in the last 40 years’, says Ricardo Lacerda

Partner at investment bank BR Partners, Ricardo Lacerda is “moderately optimistic” about the economic outlook. For him, regardless of the winner of the elections, several factors that hindered growth are beginning to be resolved and there are great chances of a “modest” recovery cycle. For him, Brazil is a country “doomed to low growth”, among other reasons, due to the size of the state.

Understanding that private initiative is what makes the country move, Lacerda says that the candidate Lula seen today “is the worst of the last 40 years” and that the PT’s program proposals to the government dismantle macroeconomic policies that he sees as achievements. “Low inflation and responsible fiscal policy are not about being left or right.”

Read the main excerpts from the interview below.

like mr. Are you seeing the country’s prospects?

I am moderately optimistic, regardless of the election winner. We are coming out of the pandemic well, with an economic recovery, and companies have healthy balance sheets. There is some deterioration in consumption, but at a still acceptable margin. We are also approaching the end of the monetary tightening cycle, with more benign inflation figures. We should complete this year with growth close to 2%. But we have to remember that Brazil is doomed to low macroeconomic growth.

Because?

Whether due to the size of the State or other inefficiencies caused by lack of infrastructure, quality of education and demographic issues. It will always be a low-growth country, in which the great engine of the economy is the private sector.

How are the leaders of polls in relation to this topic?

In a scenario of the election of Jair Bolsonaro, despite a more radical speech and statements that clash on the environmental issue and institutional instability, it has not been a bad government in this sense. On the infrastructure, economy and agriculture side, there have been policies that have helped the private sector. The state downsizing program was lower than what he had signaled in the 2018 election, but still positive.

And Lula?

Lula has this issue as a negative (aspect). I am not anti-PT, I have already voted for the PT and for Lula himself. But the Lula I’m seeing today is the worst I’ve seen over the last 40 years. It is totally out of step with Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and the size of the State. The path is not to take the BNDES and make it go back to lending to large companies. Lula has a great ability to adapt and reinvent himself. We have to hope that, if elected, he takes off the campaign costume and faces the country’s problems in a more responsible way.

But it’s the same crowd for the Bolsonaro government, isn’t it? After all, he was elected defending fiscal responsibility and ended the spending cap…

Obviously, there is room for improvement. It is necessary to understand that the foundations of economic policy are achievements of society: low inflation and responsible fiscal policy are not about positioning yourself to the right or to the left.

Are macroeconomic achievements guaranteed?

The macro situation is not shielded. It’s stabilized. We should take some gains as values ​​of society, such as fiscal responsibility. Having a certain fiscal discipline that points to budgetary stability, the defense of currency power, with a responsible monetary policy and basic inflation. In other aspects, there will be nuances and biases more to the left or to the right, which is legitimate.

And in microeconomic policies?

There you can clearly see the difference between the PT’s management and the current economic policy, in relation to state-owned companies, the Central Bank, the BNDES. These changes were objectively perceived in the companies’ results. When I hear Lula on the radio saying that Banco do Brasil ‘has to be nice’, it scares me. It should not be up to the President of the Republic to manage banks and state-owned companies. The damage that BNDES did to Brazilian public finances and to capital market management was enormous. If I come back, it would be too bad.

But there were new, very serious mistakes, as in the conduction of policies in relation to the environment, right?

This is the great negative side of this government: in terms of the environment and public health. The speech was horrendous, and we are paying a heavy price.

Did it get in the way of business?

Logical. Today, the spectrum of investors looking to Brazil is reduced. They are frightened by the violence of this government’s discourse on these environmental, social and customs issues.

How do you see the conversations about the elections in Brazil?

On the sidelines, I see that the Brazilian business community is still mostly Bolsonarista. The Brazilian financial market is divided between Bolsonaro and Lula because it seeks a new narrative, and Lula can provide this path for the market to walk. On the international front, both in large corporations and among investors, rejection of Bolsonaro is very high. This leads to a preference for Lula, depending on what Bolsonaro represents.