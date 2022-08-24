The plant has 242 job and internship vacancies in five cities in the regions of Piracicaba and Campinas | Piracicaba and Region

Raízen, an integrated energy company licensed under the Shell brand, has around 242 job vacancies in its units in the regions of Piracicaba (SP) and Campinas (SP). Of this total, more than 100 are for internship, apprentice and trainee.

Job vacancies are divided between the company’s units in Piracicaba, Rafard, Elias Fausto and Paulínia. all in all, there are 142 opportunities in several areas.

Some of them are: warehouse assistant, boilermaker, electrician, gas station attendant, bricklayer, porter, welder, construction inspector, project engineer, administration apprentice, rural worker, maintenance mechanic, among other vacancies.

To apply for one of the opportunities, just enter the company’s website and register.

Internship, apprentice and trainee program

The company also offers more than 100 vacancies in the region part of the Talentos Raízen Program, which offers more than 720 vacancies across the country, including trainee, apprentice and internship.

Opportunities are also distributed in the cities of Piracicaba, Rafard, Elias Fausto and Paulínia, and still Rio das Pedras. Registration starts this Wednesday (24) and goes until September 25, through the program’s website.

in the selection for Internship , there is no age limit, and undergraduate students – bachelor’s, technologist and licentiate – with graduation scheduled for December 2023 and December 2024 can apply. It is not necessary to know English or have previous experience. Candidates must be available to work 30 hours a week, 6 hours a day. The vacancies offer a monthly grant of R$ 2 thousand and benefits.

, there is no age limit, and undergraduate students – bachelor’s, technologist and licentiate – with graduation scheduled for December 2023 and December 2024 can apply. It is not necessary to know English or have previous experience. Candidates must be available to work 30 hours a week, 6 hours a day. The vacancies offer a monthly grant of R$ 2 thousand and benefits. for the vacancies of apprentice , young people up to 21 years and 11 months of age, with complete elementary school or high school or technical education, attending or complete can apply. To participate, it is important to have availability of 20 hours per week. In this case, remuneration and benefits vary according to the location and area of ​​activity of each available opportunity.

, young people up to 21 years and 11 months of age, with complete elementary school or high school or technical education, attending or complete can apply. To participate, it is important to have availability of 20 hours per week. In this case, remuneration and benefits vary according to the location and area of ​​activity of each available opportunity. Now for the vacancies Trainee, people with complete training between July 2019 and December 2021 in undergraduate courses can apply – bachelor’s, technologist and licentiate. The remuneration is R$ 7,800 per month, in addition to benefits.

According to the company, for all levels of the selection process, benefits are offered beyond the expectations of those starting their careers, with competitive remuneration and professional development paths.

Selection takes place entirely online and involves individual tests, challenges and interviews. Opportunities are scheduled for admission in January and February 2023.