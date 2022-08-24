“The sun will die”, is what the European Agency says; see what will happen

It is nothing new that one day the Sun will “die”, only now, according to a documented study, scientists’ predictions are that the impacts to Earth will come much earlier and they also already say when and how that will be. This information can be shocking and curious, so we have separated the main topics of this study. Keep reading and learn more about the topic.

Understand what will happen to the Sun

Based on European Space Agency research, the average age of the sun is 4.57 billion years and the end of its life should be around 10 billion years. However, the star-mapping mission carried out by the agency’s Gaia spacecraft found other information.

At the moment, the sun is in the stable process of nuclear fusion, in which its hydrogen and helium core are merging. However, gradually the hydrogen will run out, heating and contracting the core and causing the Sun’s outer atmosphere to expand. In this expansion process, the Earth and the other planets will be devastated. This process is expected to occur within 5 billion years, or even sooner, and will transform the star into a red giant.

What are the consequences of the gradual expansion?

As the temperature cools, what we know as the Sun will become a white dwarf. But when the two gases present in the star’s core run out, the process will reach its final stage and a planetary nebula will be formed. Such data also underwent analysis in a computer model and astronomers confirmed that this process is the same as that which occurs with most stars.

However, despite estimates for the end of the planet being 5 billion years from now, it is expected that every billion years the Sun’s brightness increases by 10%. This “small” difference will cause a significant increase in surface temperatures and, consequently, there will be no condensation of water, which will lead to evaporation from our oceans.