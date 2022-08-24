The world’s largest dividend payer is Brazilian and state-owned; check the list – Money Times

With the shot of Petroleuma Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) became the biggest payer of dividends in the world in the second quarter, shows an index of dividends performed by Janus Henderson.

According to the manager, the company distributed US$9.7 billion in the quarter – up from US$1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 – and leads the companies included in the index, surpassing corporations such as Nestlé, Rio Tinto, ecopetrol, Mercedes-Benz, China Mobile or Microsoft.

Janus Henderson points out that high energy prices have led to increased corporate cash flows in emerging markets, where energy companies Petroleum and gas typically account for a large part of total corporate profits.

O Petroleum reached record highs with the war in Ukraine, with the offer being put in check. THE Russia is the 7th largest petroleum products in the world.

According to Janus Henderson, rising prices for Petroleum generated $14 billion in raises, more than half of which came from Petrobras in Brazil and much of the rest of the ecopetrol in Colombia (which included a special dividend)

“In Latin America in particular, high oil and gas revenues meant that in key markets such as Brazil and Colombia, oil producers contributed to all of the second-quarter growth in dividend payments.”

Dividends in Brazil and Latin America

In all, Brazilian dividends reached US$10.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up from US$4.2 billion in the second quarter of last year, and the highest total in the survey series (going back to 2009). JBS (US$ 465 million) and Bradesco (US$ 219 million) also appear in the index.

Colombia also saw a big increase from 2021, with $4.2 billion in dividends in Q2 2022 compared to $0.2 billion in 2021.

“The strong result from emerging markets – dividends up 22.7% on an underlying basis – is particularly impressive given the wide dispersion of performance in this region,” he points out.

In addition, Janus Henderson points out that seasonal players also favored Brazilian dividends in the second quarter of this year, which supported the emerging market exchange rate mix for the quarter.

‘Overall, core growth in emerging markets was held back by 6.8 percentage points due to the strength of the dollar,” he says.

Dividends in the world

Overall, the survey found that global dividends rose 11.3% to an all-time high of $544.8 billion in the second quarter. Underlying growth was 19.1% as US dollar strength and other factors were taken into account.

Despite the significant economic disruption caused by the pandemic, global dividends have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“Also, the recovery is so strong that dividends are now just 2.3% below the long-term trend, although this marginal deficit can be attributed to the recent strength of the dollar,” he says.

For Ben Lofthouse, it’s important not to let short-term uncertainty cloud the long-term vision.

“There is nothing to suggest that global dividends cannot sustain the 5-6% annual growth rate we have become accustomed to. The economic cycle goes up and down, exchange rate fluctuations dissipate almost entirely over the long term, and even the impact of Covid-19 on global payments has already been overcome.

