There is still time to request the EXTRAORDINARY withdrawal of BRL 1,000; see how!

Did you know that there is still time to request the Extraordinary Withdrawal of BRL 1,000? This is because the Federal Government has given a new opportunity to workers across the country who have not yet requested it. Although Caixa Econômica has deactivated the consultation about the benefit on its Internet portal, the worker has the Fund’s own App available. There, it is possible to make both consultation and withdrawal.

Namely, the download can be done for Android and iOS phones. And, in this way, obtain more information and request the deposit of R$1 THOUSAND in your accounts. In principle, workers will be able to request the resource until December 15, 2022. Next, learn more about it.

That’s right, there is still a way to request the Extraordinary Withdrawal of R$ 1 THOUSAND. But don’t rush, as the offer will be available until December 15th of this year.

After the 1st stage of the FGTS Extraordinary Withdrawal, more than R$9 billion returned to the public coffers. This is due to the fact that, according to the Law, the amount deposited in the workers’ accounts must be moved within 90 days. That is, if not used during this period, they return to the Fund’s accounts.

As the amount rescued by the FGTS was considerable, the Government gave workers a new opportunity to receive the money. In fact, Caixa reported that during the entire period of the payment schedule, around 43.7 million people received the deposit in their accounts; totaling R$ 30.1 billion.

What to do?

According to Caixa, workers who have not used the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the Fund, but who still want the money, must, by December 15, 2022, apply for the benefit. The order can be made through the fund application (https://bityli.com/XjFTm). The money will fall into the Caixa Tem digital account within 15 days.

To do so, the worker must access the FGTS application and click on the “Extraordinary Cash Out” menu. Then, just confirm or change your registration information, and click on ”Request Withdrawal”. Finally, Caixa will once again deposit the money in the beneficiary’s account, who will be able to use it to make transfers, cash withdrawals, and other electronic transactions.

