These 35 Apps Are Used to Steal Sensitive Data

BitDefender security researchers discovered 35 virus-ridden applications that were available on the Google Play Store. These apps are able to hide their presence on the installed device by renaming the software and changing the icon. With this, criminals are able to make attacks on devices.

Cybercriminals have increasingly used apps from the Google Play Store to make money through aggressive advertisements to users. When the person clicks on the advertisement, the malware application is installed.

With malware operating on the device, hackers are able to track and steal sensitive data and even money from bank accounts.

The apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, but it is possible that they are still installed on devices. Therefore, the guideline is to look for them in the device’s apps list and manually uninstall them.

GPS Location Finder, one of the apps that contained the malware. (Image: Reproduction / HT Tech)

Check out the list of apps with the malware below:

Walls light – Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji – Keyboard – 100K

Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD

EffectMania – Photo Editor

Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver – Camera Helper

Photopix Effects – Art Filter

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart WiFi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Volume Control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

sleep sounds

QR Creator

Average Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD

With information from HT Tech and BitDefender

Image: Suttipun/Shutterstock

