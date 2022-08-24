Thomaz Costa confused a date at a party and had sex with a stranger

Reproduction / Instagram Thomaz Costa gave up producing pornographic content

Actor Thomaz Costa reported a somewhat curious episode for Dani Calabresa on the podcast “Pode Mandar Audio?”. According to the artist, he would have confused the girl who was staying at a party and had sex with another. The episode took place in an “after” with the actor already drunk.

“After the party, everyone wanted to have an after party at the hotel. And at this party I started to stay with a girl, and I called her to the hotel. When we went, everyone was in that area, there were several rooms, I was really crazy , I didn’t even know which room was mine”, recalled Thomaz.

At the hotel, then, the actor decided to go to the room with the person he was staying with – or, the one he thought he was. Thomaz reports that he knocked on the door of a room, entered, had sex with the girl and only hours later realized that she was not the girl he was with at the party.

“I knocked there (in the room), she opened the door and lay on the bed. It was all dark, there was no mess in that room. I closed the door, went in, lay on the bed and started to be with her. We had sex and I slept I took a nap, and when I woke up and looked at her… It wasn’t the same girl I was staying with at the party! It was another one! I don’t know how I confused it! I was dying of shame, I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t even know who it was, I hadn’t talked to her. I waited a while and slipped away,” he concluded.

