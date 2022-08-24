Thomaz Costa had sex with the wrong person after getting confused

Thomaz Costa often shares some of his sexual adventures and opened up about the day he confused his date and, therefore, ended up having sex with the wrong person. The situation happened at a party and the actor was already drunk.

“After the party, everyone wanted to have an after party at the hotel. And at this party I started to stay with a girl, and I called her to the hotel. When we went, everyone was there, there were several rooms, I was very crazy, I didn’t even know which room was mine”, he recalls, in a chat with Dani Calabresa on the podcast “Pode Mandar Audio?”.

At one point during the party, the actor decided to go to the room with his girlfriend – or, at least, who he thought was the affair that night.

“I knocked there (in the room), she opened the door and lay on the bed. It was all dark, there was no mess in that room. I closed the door, went in, lay on the bed and started to be with her. We had sex and I slept I took a nap, and when I woke up and looked at her… It wasn’t the same girl I was staying with at the party! It was another one! I don’t know how I confused it! I was dying of shame, I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t even know who it was, I hadn’t talked to her. I waited a while and sneaked out”, he details, finally.