Thomaz Costa tells that he confused his foster and was mistaken with someone else: ‘I didn’t even know who it was’ | Can I send audio?

Nothing like the burning fire of youth, isn’t it? 🔥 At 22, Thomaz Costa It is one of those child stars that surprise the audience with the direction of life. Years after becoming nationally known for being part of the cast of the children’s novel “Carousel“At SBT, the actor grew up and even opened an account on an adult content platform 😱.

By the way, spicy history is not lacking in the boy’s life 😈. No wonder he leaves Dani Calabresa shocked not only with one, but with two cases of dates unusual that he reports in detail in the new episode of the Podcast Can I send audio?now available in gshow and in the best digital audio platforms.

THE tour what Thomas He decided to share starts on a trip between friends, drunk and erupted hormones 🌋. Right on the first day, they decided to have fun and left for a party, where the actor met a crush. And then they saw it, right? The question she didn’t want to silence was: “Where will be the after? “😅:

“After the party everyone wanted to make a after in the hotel. And at this party I started to get a girl, and called her to the hotel. When we were everyone, it was that zone, I had several rooms, I was very crazy, I didn’t even know which room was mine. ”

When it hit the tiredness (or rather, the fire of youth 🔥), Thomas decided to go to the room of his stay. And what happened next is history to tell:

“I knocked there, she opened the door and lay on the bed. It was all dark, there was no mess in that room. , and when I woke up and looked at her … It wasn’t the same girl I was staying at the party! It was another! I don’t know how to confuse! I was embarrassed, I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t even know who it was, I hadn’t talked to her. I waited a little and I left thin. ”

Off: Dani Calabresa, we understand you. We also left without reaction! 😳

And the worst is that tour Don’t end there! Well, if he stayed with another woman, what end did he take the fashion that went to the hotel? 🤔 That’s what you find out listening to the full episode! 👇

