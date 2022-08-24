Tiktoker walks away from the web after being tricked by fans into ransom

Tiktoker Ramon Vitor decided to take some time away from social media. The reason? He was tricked by some fans into asking for help finding his lost work dogs.

“Please. I love those doguinhos too. Just send me here on Insta. If anyone finds or knows something, okay?”, he asked, putting a photo of the dogs and the location for any help or information.

However, some fans started sending messages pretending to have located the animals, just to talk to the influencer. “Ramon, I saw it!”, said one of the followers in question. “Where?”, asked the tiktoker, who received in response: “I’ll only talk if you follow me and like two of my photos”.

Another said he had the dogs and asked Ramon to pick them up. The influencer called, questioned and, finally, the admirer admitted: “I didn’t think so. It was just for you to talk to me”.

Showing the prints, Ramon vented: “Don’t do that, please. How evil, my God”. Finally, after all the lies, a follower actually found the puppies and Vitor managed to rescue them. However, he announced that he would be taking a period away from social media because he was bad with the lies.