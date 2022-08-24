TSE minister orders TV Brasil and social networks to delete video of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors | Elections 2022

Minister Mauro Campbell, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined this Wednesday (24) that TV Brasil, a company controlled by the federal government, and social networks remove the video of President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors in the country. Palácio da Alvorada, in which he made attacks, without evidence, on electronic voting machines.

On July 18, Bolsonaro used the government structure to organize a presentation for ambassadors from several countries, in which he repeated suspicions already denied by official bodies about the 2018 elections and the security of electronic voting machines.

Mauro Campbell responded to a request made by the PDT in an action filed with the TSE. In the minister’s assessment, the dissemination of the material can be an abusive means to be used to win votes.

“In the case under analysis, the material posted on social media, due to the proximity of the election, could also characterize an abusive means to obtain votes, with the increase in the popularity of the represented, enhanced by the place of speech occupied by him”, wrote Mauro Campbell in the decision.

According to the minister, “there is an evident risk of irreversibility of the damage caused to the representative and to the Electoral Justice itself, with regard to the reliability of the electoral process, due to the dissemination of false information, regarding the voting and vote counting system, adopted more than twenty years by this Court [o TSE]”.

The minister highlighted that there are express rules of the TSE that prohibit the disclosure or sharing of facts known to be untrue or seriously out of context.

Campbell also pointed out that the president’s speech with false data has already been denied by the TSE and several official bodies.

“This is because most of the defendant’s statements, in his speech, have already been vehemently refuted by this Court. It is noted that far from adopting a collaborative position with the improvement of the electoral system, the represented insists on deliberately disclosing untrue facts by stating that there are flaws in the system for taking and counting votes in Brazil”, says the magistrate.

The minister, who is the Electoral Justice Inspector, also said that the president’s speech can also characterize abuse of freedom of expression.

“In principle, the discourse of the represented [Bolsonaro]until then kept on social networks, seems to constitute an abuse in the exercise of freedom of expression, known that in Brazil there is no fundamental right that is of an absolute nature”, he said.

In early August, the YouTube platform had already taken off the air the recording of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. At the time, the company said that its electoral integrity policy “prohibits content with false information about widespread fraud, errors or technical problems that allegedly altered the results of previous elections”.

Bolsonaro’s speech to foreign diplomats generated reactions in civil society, which moved to carry out acts in defense of democracy, and also had repercussions among politicians and the judiciary.

PGR opens preliminary investigation into Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls during a meeting with ambassadors

On another front, the Attorney General’s Office opened a preliminary investigation to investigate whether there are signs of crime in the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro at the meeting with the ambassadors. The opening of the procedure was communicated this Wednesday to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).