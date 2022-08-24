TSE technicians say it is unfeasible to audit a ballot box with biometrics on election day, as you want Defense | Elections 2022

Technicians from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) carried out, at the request of the court’s presidency, a simulation of the integrity test of the ballot boxes with biometrics. The test was carried out in a courtroom last week and presented to the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The Ministry of Defense made a series of requests to the TSE about the ballot boxes, some were already being incorporated and others, such as the one for biometrics, are seen by technicians as “unfeasible”.

Defense wants an integrity test with real voters and with biometrics to identify.

President of the TSE, Moraes has a meeting with the Minister of Defense

Technicians say that, in practice, this is impossible on several fronts: it would be unfeasible to convince voters to return after having voted to go to the integrity test and wait for the conclusion. In addition, it is also impossible to take the external control company for this type of test throughout the country.

They also say that this would create a climate of distrust in the voter: “Imagine explaining this to an elderly person or a voter who does not understand biometrics? It would generate distrust and difficulty at the same time”, says one of the technicians.

The president of the TSE met on Tuesday (23) with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, and negotiations and dialogues on the portfolio’s requests continue. The decision will be up to Moraes as to whether he will respond to any request.