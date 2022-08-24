Tunnel incident under the English Channel causes panic among passengers

Passengers from the Eurostar company, responsible for crossing the tunnel that connects France and England under the English Channel, were forced to change carriages in the middle of their journey on Tuesday night (23), making the journey on foot in the emergency tunnels. Some passengers felt sick and one lady had a panic attack, reported the Franceinfo.

It was a trip “that passengers will not soon forget”. Tourists and travelers in the Channel Tunnel between France and England had to be evacuated via a service tunnel on Tuesday night. The incident was triggered by a “security alarm aboard a railcar,” said John Keefe, director of public affairs for the Getlink Group, which operates the Channel Tunnel, which caused hours of outage.

“The service tunnel was terrifying. It was like a horror movie,” Sarah Fellows, 37, of Birmingham, told the AP news agency. “There was a woman crying in the tunnel, another having a panic attack.” Photos and videos posted on social media show passengers walking through a tunnel, some with their belongings or even their dogs.

back to normal

“The incident led to a controlled and inspected stop. As a precautionary measure, for your safety and comfort, we have transferred passengers on board to a bus via the service tunnel,” continued John Keefe.

The operators ensured that the safety of passengers was never threatened, even if the operation caused significant delays. The service returned to normal this Wednesday (24) in the morning, according to Franceinfo.