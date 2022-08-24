Understand why Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Jamie Carragher on the sidelines | english football

The former player made comments about the star weeks earlier, saying that CR7 “is a goalscorer, but he is not the same player”. Admitting the possibility of being wrong, Carragher said that “no club in Europe wants Ronaldo right now”, going so far as to question whether the Manchester United dressing room still wants the ace to remain.
Cristiano Ronaldo proves to be very tuned in to what is said in the media. Last week, the striker made a statement criticizing what the press has been saying about his future and stating that people “will know the truth in a few weeks”.
Cristiano Ronaldo talks to Roy Keane – Photo: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo and Carragher were rivals in the English derby between Manchester United and Liverpool for six seasons. They also faced each other for their national teams, including in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup, which the Portuguese won on penalties.
Manchester United’s idol, former defender Rio Ferdinand explained that the “ignored” of CR7 was not due to the old rivalry on the field, but to Carragher’s recent opinions about him.
– Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher has been talking a lot about him being the problem and stuff like that. I believe Cristiano saw these comments and thought about going there and letting him know. He needed to humiliate him by putting that on live television. Cristiano is very calculating and aware of what is going on. It’s not someone who sits at home and disconnects – said the former teammate of CR7.
Ignored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher was a rival of the Portuguese star for six seasons in the Premier League – Photo: Getty Images