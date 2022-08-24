United legend explains why Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Liverpool idol, says ‘humiliation’ was calculated

Cristiano Ronaldo went viral by not greeting Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool defender and now commentator

Before Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool last Monday (22) Premier Leaguethe star Cristiano Ronaldo went viral for an attitude he had with the channel’s commentators Sky Sports.

Minutes before the ball rolled, the Portuguese went to the edge of the field and greeted the former side Gary Neville and the former steering wheel Roy Keaneboth idols of red devils.

Nonetheless, CR7 purposely ignored the former defender Jamie Carragherlegend of Liverpoolin a scene that had a lot of repercussion in England.

This Tuesday (23), the former defender Ferdinand Riverwho was Ronaldo’s teammate at Old Trafford and knows the ace like few others, explained the reason for the snub.

In your podcast “FIVE“, Ferdinand pointed out that Cristiano doesn’t like the criticism that Carragher constantly makes of him in the broadcasts of the Sky Sportsand who wanted revenge by “humiliating” the Liverpool idol.

“Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, I know he doesn’t like how Jamie Carragher is very explicit about Ronaldo being United’s big problem and stuff like that,” he said.

“Believe me: there’s no way Ronaldo didn’t see these comments and think, ‘I’m going to go to the guys and I’m going to make him realize this.’ live on TV,” he continued.

“Cristiano is very calculating with these things. He always knows what they’re talking about (on TV). He’s not someone who comes home and just ‘turns off’ things,” he added.

Ferdinand also stressed that CR7 has always used criticism from the media and social networks as “fuel”.

“I’ve always said this: he uses social media and people’s comments as fuel to be the best. He’s been doing it since he was just a young man,” he recalled.

“Whenever someone speaks ill of him in the media, he knows. He already spoke about Gary Lineker to me once, because he knows that Lineker is a big fan of Messi”, he said.

“I said to him: ‘Man, how do you know that? You don’t even live in England anymore, how do you see the shows?’. He knows everything!”, he exclaimed.

“And as Carragher talks a lot about him, and Carragher has the right to have an opinion, but Cristiano will certainly take it personally,” he argued.

“He’s a guy with strong emotions, so his action was not a surprise to me. I think it’s funny. I think it’s hilarious, to be honest”, he concluded.