Uruguayan takes 27 seconds on the field and a touch of the ball to score the first goal for Sport | sport

Claudinei Oliveira heard loud boos on Ilha do Retiro when Facundo Labandeira took the field in place of Giovanni. But the tense atmosphere was short-lived. More precisely, exactly 27 seconds, eight passes and one touch on goal . This was the radiography of the Uruguayan striker’s goal (see the video above), responsible for the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense, on Tuesday night, for the 26th round of Serie B.

Check the Serie B table and standings

See live coverage of the match

Labandeira came on at 23 minutes and 12 seconds of the second half, when Leão was bitter a 0-0 in front of the opponent and distanced himself even more from the fight for the G-4 – before the game started, for example, the Pernambuco club was eight points do Vasco, fourth place. Now, it is five, although the Cariocas still play the complement of the round against Bahia, in Salvador.

1 of 3 Tactical analysis of Sport’s goal counterattack against Chapecoense — Photo: Reproduction Tactical analysis of Sport’s goal counterattack against Chapecoense – Photo: Reproduction

2 of 3 Facundo Labandeira in Sport x Chapecoense — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Facundo Labandeira in Sport x Chapecoense — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

“Very happy, first of all. I want to thank my teammates for the effort. The first ball for me came in and it served to add the three points and make the crowd happy”, celebrated the gringo.

Giovanni eats peanuts played by Sport fans after substitution on Ilha; watch video

Before Labandeira, with a single pass, scored his first goal with the red-black shirt at 23 minutes and 39 seconds, the construction of Sport’s counterattack had the participation of two other athletes who also left the bench: Gustavo Coutinho and Wanderson .

Coutinho, when starting the play still in the defense field after stealing the ball from Betinho; then, with Wanderson, who descended at speed on the left, he drove and found Labandeira, alone, to swell the hammocks on Ilha do Retiro.

3 of 3 Sport squad celebrates goal against Chapecoense — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press Sport’s cast celebrates a goal against Chapecoense — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

– Highlighting the players who entered, Wanderson stole, he left at speed… It’s cool that Vagner Love is already positioned in the area, Coutinho passes and opens this space and who takes this ball is Labandeira, who has been following the play also. It’s a move of speed, fast offensive transition – analyzed the commentator Danny Morais.