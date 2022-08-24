US futures operate close to stability on the eve of Jackson Hole; IPCA-15 and more market issues today

Asian markets closed mixed, while New York futures traded near stability early Wednesday morning, with investors awaiting further guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the bank’s tightening path. american central.

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium begins tomorrow (25th) with Powell scheduled to speak on Friday morning. Market traders expect him to reinforce the central bank’s goal of containing inflation and keeping expectations about future price gains in check.

The day before, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reiterated the BC’s commitment to controlling inflation by tightening monetary policy and said his biggest fear is that the persistence of price pressures will be underestimated.

In Brazil, the Ibovespa took off abroad and closed up 2.13% last Tuesday (23), with signs of improvement in the domestic economy and also with a rise in commodities.

In terms of indicators, the main highlight is the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of August. The Refinitiv consensus points to a decline of 0.81% on a monthly basis and a rise of 9.5% on an annual basis.

On the corporate side, Vibra Energia (VBBR3) holds a public hearing on the privatization of ES Gás, a natural gas distributor in Espírito Santo, controlled by the Espírito Santo government, scheduled for 11 am. The market also reflects the choice of Cielo’s new president (CIEL3).

Check out more highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures trade close to stability after falling for three straight sessions, with investors awaiting a speech from the Fed chairman in Jackson Hole.

Stocks have been falling in recent sessions ahead of this week’s central bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, with Powell expected on Friday to bolster a strong commitment to ending inflation at its highest levels in four decades.

The day before, the S&P 500 fell after data showed that business activity in the US private sector contracted for the second straight month in August, with particular weakness in the services sector as demand weakened in the face of inflation and conditions. tighter finances.

Investors will also monitor new data to gauge the health of the economy. Durable goods and pending home sales will be released this Wednesday.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.07%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.03%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.02%

Asia

Asian markets closed with no clear direction on Wednesday after the Dow Jones and S&P 500 posted their third consecutive day of losses in the US.

China’s Shanghai index fell 1.86% to close at 3,215.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.07%. Electric vehicle maker Xpeng plunged more than 12% after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Shanghai SE (China), +2.41%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.75%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +4.01%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.03%

Europe

European markets operate in the negative field this Wednesday, with expectations for Jackson Hole.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.34%

DAX (Germany), +1.27%

CAC 40 (France), +1.20%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.06%

commodities

Oil prices rose, extending gains of more than 3% in the previous session, on concerns of an imminent production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+).

The day before, the Saudi energy minister said that OPEC+ has the wherewithal to deal with challenges that include cutting production, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing comments Abdulaziz bin Salman made in an interview with Bloomberg.

Ore, in turn, had a new day of gains, with the commodity for a one-week high on the prospects of strong Chinese demand in view of the season in the construction sector. China’s measures to support its real estate sector further supported values. China on Monday cut benchmark lending rates to boost its economy hit by COVID-19 outbreaks and a housing crisis.

WTI Oil, +1.33% at $94.99 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.31% at $101.53 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 2.65% to 716.00 yuan, equivalent to US$104.33

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.45% to $21,360.27 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Wednesday (24) highlights the preview of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15), referring to the first half of August.

Itaú expects a deflation of 0.84%. If the forecast is confirmed, annual inflation would be below 10%, once again being pulled down by the drop in oil and energy prices. “Taking into account unmanaged prices, food at home should show some relief, explained in large part by a slowdown in milk prices,” wrote Mario Mesquita, the bank’s chief economist. Core services inflation should remain at high levels, according to Mesquita, while goods prices should continue to decelerate at the margin.

Brazil

9:00 am: August 15th IPCA, Refinitiv consensus points to a 0.81% decrease on a monthly basis and a 9.5% increase on an annual basis

12:30: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, meets with Rodrigo Maia, Secretary of Strategic Projects and Actions for the state of São Paulo (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow

4:00 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

USA

9:30 am: July durable goods orders, Refinitiv consensus points to 0.6% monthly increase compared to June

11am: July housing pending, Refinitiv consensus points to 4% monthly low from June

11:30 am: EIA weekly oil inventories

3. Ciro Gomes says he can re-evaluate speech attacking polarization

In a Saturday to Jornal Nacional, from TV GloboCiro Gomes, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PDT, said he can reassess his speech of direct attack on the candidates ahead in the polls, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Asked if such attacks would not worsen the polarization scenario in the country, Ciro said that his tone may sound more aggressive in the region where he comes from, but that he has to confront the current policy and that of recent years, which have guided Brazil until the problems that exist today.

Lula promises return of PAC and Minha Casa Minha Vida

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PT, Lula met with civil construction businessmen in São Paulo. He received a document with proposals to stimulate the growth of the housing sector and stated that he will resume two programs created when he was president of the Republic, the Minha Casa Minha Vida and the Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento (PAC).

President of the TSE meets with Minister of Defense and director of the PF

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, met on Tuesday with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

The meeting lasted about an hour and was held in Moraes’ office. The matter discussed at the meeting was not disclosed by the court.

4. Covid

Last Tuesday (23), Brazil recorded 195 deaths and 19,863 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 159, a reduction of 27% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 15,792, which represents a decrease of 34% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,905,342, equivalent to 79.09% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,588,856 people, which represents 84.06% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,833,732 people, or 47.4% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Cielo (CIEL3) informed that its Board of Directors has formalized a proposal for Estanislau Bassols to occupy the position of CEO of the company. Bassols accepted the invitation.

The executive has extensive experience in managing companies, having served as Chief Executive Officer of SKY, VR Benefits and, more recently, as Division President of Mastercard in Brazil, where he will continue to conduct his termination process until August 31, 2022.

Cemig (CMIG4) informed that its subsidiary Cemig GT has entered into Full EPC supply contracts with the company CET Brazil Transmissão de Energia, a subsidiary of the State Grid Corporation of China, for the implementation of the Boa Esperança and Downstream Solar Photovoltaic Plants (UFVs), both provided for in the State of Minas Gerais.

The supply contracts signed with the Company CET Brazil Transmissão de Energia Ltda, have Capex estimated in the order of R$ 824 million, of which R$ 447 million for UFV Boa Esperança and R$ 377 million for UFV Downstream.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related