US Senate Document Cites Increasing UFO Threat, Calls for Specific Department | World

A US Senate document from July this year states that the country has more threats from objects that travel in different media (such as air, land and water); that is, unidentified objects that move (those that are popularly called UFOs, but now also include those seen on land and in water, not just flying ones).

The text is actually authored by a Senate committee on the US government intelligence budget. One of the paragraphs in the document states the following:

“At a time when cross-domain threats to US national security are increasing exponentially, the committee is frustrated by the slow pace of efforts led by the Department of Defense to create a department to address these threats and replace the former Task Force. of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”

See below a video presented by the US Armed Forces to the US Congress in May of this year.

Pentagon shows UFO videos at US Congressional meeting

So, there was a task force for that purpose, but now there is a determination, not yet fulfilled, to create a specific department. This department will have slightly different goals (see below).

The same text goes into specifications on some concepts. What were once called “temporary unassigned objects” or those that are identified as human-made after an analysis should not be considered as an unidentified aerospace or aquatic phenomenon.

Therefore, the Senate asks the government to create a new department that deals only with unidentified objects.

What was the purpose of the text?

The document does not say the source for claiming that threats from unidentified objects have increased.

The purpose of the Congressional text is to ask the government to speed up the creation of this department. Congress complains that “progress” (without specifying what) is being hampered by the delay in creating this body.

The document calls for the new body to be named Department of the Joint Program on Unidentified Submarine and Aerospace Phenomena.

This name, according to Congress, reflects the scope of the effort to identify, classify and study unidentified aerospace and submarine phenomena. “[Esse] It is an inherently challenging cross-agency issue that requires a joint approach by the intelligence community and the Department of Defense.”