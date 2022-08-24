US warns of possible escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine

posted on 08/23/2022 10:28 / updated on 08/23/2022 10:33



(credit: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

The United States government warned on Tuesday (23/8) that Russia could intensify attacks against Ukraine “in the coming days”, on the eve of the six-month anniversary of a conflict with no conclusion in sight and that provokes fear. of a severe international energy crisis.

“The State Department has information that Russia is stepping up its efforts to carry out attacks against civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days,” the US Embassy in Ukraine said on its website.

Washington urges US citizens to “leave Ukraine by “available private ground transportation.”

The warning was issued a day before Ukraine’s Independence Day, which this year coincides with the six months since the start of the Russian invasion.

In recent days, Ukrainian authorities had already warned of the possibility of further Russian attacks.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that “every day” there is a threat of new bombings against the capital Kiev and said that in the event of attacks, there will be a “strong response”.

After the retreat of Russian forces from the outskirts of Kiev at the end of March, the main fighting is concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow advanced slowly until reaching a phase of stagnation, and in the south, where Ukrainian troops announced a slow counteroffensive.

Infrastructure and government buildings

“We know that they primarily target infrastructure or government buildings, but nothing has fundamentally changed since February 24,” Zelensky said.

“This is what Russia does all the time,” he added.

Russia continues to frequently attack Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles, but rarely hits Kiev and its environs.

The Ukrainian capital receives this Tuesday a visit from the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, who intends to reaffirm his support for the country in the face of the invasion of Moscow.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s most unconditional supporters in the European Union (EU) and one of Russia’s biggest critics, unlike Germany and France, criticized for their sometimes moderate positions.

But French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that EU support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian invasion will continue “in the long term”.

“Our determination has not changed and we are willing to maintain the effort in the long term,” he said in a video-displayed speech to participants at the Crimea Platform conference in Kiev.

“This destabilization of the international order and the disturbances that followed, on a humanitarian level, in terms of energy and food, are the consequences of the choice made by Russia, and Russia alone, to attack Ukraine on February 24,” he added.

“Against this there can be no weakness, no spirit of compromise. It is about our freedom, that of everyone, and peace throughout the world”, concluded the Frenchman.

“Died at the Front”

The conflict has hit the world energy market hard and raises fears of a difficult winter in Europe due to the shortage of gas from Russia, which has caused prices to soar.

But the war also claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and soldiers. Ukrainian army commander General Valery Zaluzhny admitted that nearly 9,000 soldiers had died since the invasion began on February 24.

The Ukrainian army is also preparing for a long war.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak told AFP that Moscow, despite calls for Kiev to negotiate, actually wanted “an operational break for its army” before launching a new offensive.

Tensions between the countries have increased in recent days following the death of Daria Dugina on Saturday in an explosion in Russia.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral in Moscow on Tuesday. Dugina, a 29-year-old journalist and political scientist, was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, an ideologue considered close to the Kremlin who supports the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“She died for the people, for Russia, on the front. The front is here,” Dugin said.

The head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, stated that there will be no mercy for Dugina’s assassins.

Russia has blamed Ukrainian intelligence services for the attack on Dugina’s car, but Kiev has denied any involvement.