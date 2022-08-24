Valor Capital makes partial sale of fund

THE Valor Capital has just sold part of its fund II to the American manager StepStone — a transaction that generates liquidity for the fund’s investors at a time of scarcity in the stock market. venture capital.

The target fund of the transaction — Valor Venture Fund II — was raised in 2017 and had investments in startups such as Buser, Olist, Revelo, Cloudwalk and Gupy.

StepStone paid US$80 million in exchange for a portion of the fund, which at the time of closing the deal had its investments marked at US$320 million. Today, these investments are valued at US$ 470 million.

(The transaction closed in the third quarter of last year, but was only completed recently.)

In this type of secondary transaction – known in the market as strip sale — the manager sells a large portion of its shares to a single investor with the objective of returning capital to the LPs — and, potentially, already capturing a portion of the carry.

Scott Sobel, the CEO of Valor Capital, told the Brazil Journal that the transaction will provide liquidity to the fund’s investors while reducing portfolio risk.

“Our work as general partners is always looking for opportunities to give back [o capital aos investidores] and offer multiple [atrativos]. It is something natural and we believe that now it is a good timing to make this transaction,” he said.

The sale value will be distributed proportionally to the fund’s investors. For the time being, according to Sobel, there are no negotiations for similar movements in other Valor funds – but this “may be something studied in the future.”

Despite being an alternative to increase the liquidity of LPs, the strip sale is not a desirable move in the market.

“It can signal that something is not going well with the fund or with the investor,” says a source. “It shows that there is pressure from investors for the return of money, whether due to bad asset management, market crash or bad situation of the investor himself.”

One venture capital manager, however, said selling a more late stage and no discount “It seems like a good deal in the current context, in which the public market has melted, but the private market has not yet had major markdowns.”

“It looks like a good opportunity for the fund to raise capital and already return some of it to investors,” said this manager. “It mitigates the risk and still keeps a part of the upside foward.”

Another investor noted that this Valor II fund “got Softbank in the can, when it was investing heavily, and marking many of the companies up.”

“Now that Softbank is leaving let’s see how it goes…,” he said. “From this perspective, it seems that Valor did a good deal.”

With the partial sale, Valor should already return a good part of the capital invested to the LPs.

The manager has US$ 2 billion in assets under management divided into more than 100 companies, 21 of which have already become unicorns (including Gympass, Olist, Stone and Freight.com, the former CargoX).

Sobel said that Valor is finalizing the raising of two new funds – and that both will have StepStone as one of the investors, which “further solidifies our partnership.”

A large part of the investments of the new funds will be destined to Brazil. The objective will be to look for companies that have great growth potential, but that are also financially “healthy”.

“We have to invest in businesses that will grow, but we are looking for entrepreneurs who think about long-distance running,” said the CEO.

André Jankavski and Pedro Arbex