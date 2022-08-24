Vampeta detonates Brasileirão Serie A coach: “I don’t like work”

Credit: Reproduction

The Brasileirão Serie A has several coaches presenting good work and others not so much, so Vampeta, a former player and now a commentator, spoke on the Bate Pronto program about the work developed by some coaches and criticized one in particular.

In Vampeta’s view, Vitor Pereira, from Corinthians, does not do a good job at Corinthians with the squad he has in his hands and, therefore, is still disapproved by the commentator of Jovem Pan. In his understanding, Corinthians’ lack of offensive repertoire irritates.

“I honestly don’t like Vitor Pereira’s work. We talk about the squad, but Corinthians has important players, they could be playing better, they played well against Atlético-GO and three days later they save everyone again”, revealed Vampeta.

“I sent him away. Good bye. The work is not good, he has a good squad, an expensive squad. Fortaleza attacks, Atlético-GO attacks and Corinthians cannot attack”, he concluded.

Speaking of squad and cast, Vampeta says that some reserve players from Flamengo would be well accepted at Corinthians and that, on top of that, they would start at the São Paulo club, which is the case of strikers Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and also Vitinho.

“Flamengo is so strong with its squad, that you can get Marinho and Everton Cebolinha there… consolidated players. I wanted Marinho and Everton Cebolinha at Corinthians. Vitinho would be a calm starter at Corinthians, calm”, revealed Vampeta.

Fanatical supporter of Corinthians, the star Neto used his twitter to talk about Timão’s strategy to face Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil.

“Tomorrow Corinthians has to enter the Maracanã closed, my dear! He will lose the game to Fluminense if he is exposed. The right thing is to bring the result to Neo Química Arena, because we only have one win in the last 11 games away from home”, he revealed.