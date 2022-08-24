Villain or good guy? Discover the health effects of pineapple

O pineapple It is a fruit rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, as well as bioactive compounds. However, its consumption can cause some harm in certain situations. With that in mind, we list what are the health effects of pineapple. Keep reading to better understand the possible consequences of eating this food.

Health effects of pineapple – Villain or good guy?

We list both the benefits and the possible harms related to pineapple consumption. Therefore, after reading this material, you will know exactly what are the reasons to eat this fruit and in which situations it should be avoided.

Pineapple is rich in bromelain, an enzyme that aids digestion. You’ve certainly been to a barbecue where they used pineapple sauce to tenderize the meat, haven’t you? This is done precisely by the effect of bromelain in the breakdown of proteins.

Pineapple is rich in antioxidant compounds and vitamin C, so it strengthens the body’s defense system and is great for helping to treat colds and flu. If you want to boost your immunity, you can trust this fruit!

Thanks to its composition rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, pineapple is a powerful ally in the prevention of various diseases. Among them are some types of cancer, such as throat, stomach and colon cancer, for example.

Excessive doses of bromelain and vitamin C can be toxic for some people, causing vomiting, rashes, diarrhea and even bleeding, which makes pregnant women need to moderate pineapple consumption.

May cause sensitivity in the mouth

Although bromelain has positive effects on digestion, excess of this enzyme can cause a feeling of numbness or sensitivity in the mouth. Some people are more sensitive to this effect than others, so it’s best to consume pineapple in moderation.

Latex allergy sufferers should not consume

In case you didn’t already know, pineapple is a source of latex, the material that gives rise to natural rubbers. The problem is that some people are allergic to this substance. In this way, consumption of pineapple can cause intense urticaria and local swelling.

Now you know both the benefits and the harmful effects of pineapple. From this, the secret is moderation in consumption and knowing if you have any type of allergy or are at a specific time (as in the case of pregnant women).