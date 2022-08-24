Vítor Pereira completes six months of Corinthians with 42 players used; see who else acted | Corinthians

Exactly six months ago, on February 23, Corinthians announced the Portuguese Vítor Pereira as coach. During this period, the coach commanded the team in 45 matches, collected controversial phrases, lived ups and downs and used practically all the athletes he had at his disposal.

This Wednesday, Vítor Pereira will command Corinthians in one of the most important games since taking office. At 7:30 pm, they will face Fluminense, at Maracanã, in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

The Portuguese has 49.6% of the points played, with 18 wins, 13 draws and 14 defeats – the survey considers games in which Vítor Pereira was suspended and his assistant Filipe Almeida was on the bench.

Over these six months, Vítor Pereira used 42 players. The list grew last Sunday, when he promoted the re-debuts of Léo Natel and Mateus Vital, players who returned to Corinthians after loans to Apoel, from Cyprus, and Panathinaikos, from Greece, respectively.

Midfielder Du Queiroz was the player most often used by the coach, participating in 41 of the 45 matches. Check out the ranking of the 10 players who were most often chosen by Vítor Pereira below:

Du Queiroz: 41

41 Cassio: 40

40 Giuliano: 39

39 Roger Guedes: 39

39 Addon: 36

36 Lucas Piton: 36

36 Gustavo Mosquito: 31

31 William: 30

30 Gil: 29

29 Renato Augusto: 29

The list has athletes from the under-20 team, used in the midst of the rotation promoted by Vítor Pereira. These are the cases of side and midfielder Guilherme Biro, defender Robert Renan and forwards Giovane, Felipe Augusto and Wesley.

With the Portuguese coach, Corinthians was eliminated in the semifinals of Paulistão and in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. In the Brasileirão, the team was among the top four since the first round – at the weekend, with the defeat to Fortaleza, it dropped to fourth place.

– We have to look at reality with eyes to see, right? We have no arguments to take one team and play with another, continue to win, play with another and continue to win. We have a good team, if players were available we would have more arguments. We want to win the cup, the championship, we want to win everything, but we have to look at reality – pondered Vítor Pereira last Sunday, when he took to the field a mixed team and was defeated by Fortaleza, 1-0.

For the duel against Fluminense, the coach will continue with some absences due to injuries, cases of Rafael Ramos (beginning of transition from the medical department to the field), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor of the right thigh), Maycon (strength training and gym) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (right knee pain).

A probable alvinegra lineup for this Wednesday has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Gil and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Roger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

