VW ID.4 goes from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro without recharging batteries

THE Volkswagen don’t have one yet electric car for sale in Brazil, but that is about to change. The German brand is carrying out the final tests with the Electric SUV VW ID.4 and took the opportunity to announce a great achievement: the utility went from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro without needing to recharge its batteries. In all, there were exactly 456 km and, upon arrival in the state capital, the odometer indicated 131 km remaining, with 18% of battery charge capacity.

In practice, the SUV has a 77 kWh battery pack, which guarantees a range of up to 522 km on a full charge. In other words, the model that went from SP to RJ would surpass this mark. One detail is that the Volkswagen ID.4 – that we accelerate the Car Journal – it has a powerful electrical set, with 204 hp and a robust (and instantaneous) torque of 31.6 mkgf. It is worth mentioning that the SUV was the 2021 Car of the Year and won a 2021 CarBuzz Awards in the “Save the Planet” category.

Disclosure/Volkswagen

How was the route?

For the route, the First Edition Max version in blue left the VW factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) bound for Pier Mauá, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Of course, the behavior and performance of the car depends on the way of driving. In this case, the SUV was piloted by the Executive Product Development Manager, André Drigo.

According to the automaker, the conditions of the trip simulated the normal use of the vehicle. The ID.4 had the entertainment systems, air conditioning and DRL headlights active throughout the journey. But it’s not just. Most driver assistance features were in use, as is the case, for example, with adaptive cruise control (ACC). In addition to it, the driver also activated the automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, the lane keeping system, the driver fatigue detector, the blind spot detector and the Head-Up Display with augmented reality. That is, practically everything was connected to the model.

Disclosure/Volkswagen

The route to the wonderful city was displayed on the 12-inch multimedia center, through cell phone mirroring ? which has compatibility for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. According to Drigo, the air conditioning was in the range of 22 degrees. And for the route, he chose the Comfort mode, which delivers softer suspensions and lighter steering.

travel conditions

According to the statement, the team left the factory in Anchieta around 6 am, when the weather was 17 degrees. The VW ID.4 traveled at an average speed of 65 km/h, with a driver and a passenger throughout the journey. According to the manufacturer, the SUV managed to regenerate 2% of charge in Serra das Araras, which increased its autonomy by 28 km.

“The interesting thing is that the assistance systems really help us to drive the vehicle in a much more relaxed way. The body fatigue felt by the driver is practically eliminated. The seats are also very comfortable and we have visual contact with the traffic of way different from the usual”, says Drigo.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

next appearance

Now VW will show ID.4 on Rock in Rio, which will take place between the 2nd and 11th of September in Rio de Janeiro. At the German stand, the presence of new ID.Buzza electric van. However, the van will come for public demonstration. That is, there is no confirmation of when (and if) the van will be sold here. It is worth remembering that the electric Kombi went into production three months ago in Germany. Thus, it should still take time to arrive in Brazilian stores. But it is clear that the presentation signals the intention of the manufacturer.

