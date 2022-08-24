VW ID.4 goes from SP to Rio de Janeiro without recharging the battery

The VW ID.4 made a trip between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro to test the capacity of its autonomy. And according to Volkswagen, the electric SUV covered the entire distance without needing any recharging along the way. In addition to not needing recharging, the car still had 18% charge and 131 km of autonomy.

The trip started at the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). From there, the ID.4 left for the state capital. And the German brand said that the car traveled the route simulating normal use of the vehicle. All systems were active, such as multimedia, adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking, lane keeping system and head up display.

There were two passengers aboard the electric SUV during the trip and always with the air conditioning on. The departure was around 6 am with the average temperature of 17 degrees. During the journey, the VW ID.4 even managed to recover some of its charge, when descending Serra das Araras, recharging 2% of the battery and increasing the range by 28 km.

The automaker claims that the model’s average speed was 65 km/h. However, the travel time was not reported by Volkswagen. It was only said that the car arrived in Rio de Janeiro with a temperature of 30 degrees, practically double the temperature at departure.

As the SUV arrived in Rio with 18% load and being able to run another 131 km, even after traveling 456 km, the model would be able to run more than the maximum estimated capacity of 522 km. By the average of the trip, the ID.4 would cover 587 km in total.

>> Volkswagen has already sold the entire 2022 production of the electric Kombi

>> VW Nivus will become a racing car in a Stock Car championship

>> Dodge Charger Daytona SRT shows what the electric muscle car looks like