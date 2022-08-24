We checked Ciro Gomes’ interview with Jornal Nacional







Candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) is the second interviewee in Jornal Nacional. to the facts is checking in real time the presidential candidate’s statements to the TV Globo program this Tuesday (23).

The analyzes are published as the findings, conducted by reporters and editors, are ready. The report can be modified in the hours following the program to include information. to the facts is open to challenges from the candidate’s press office and will record the other side if necessary.

See what we checked:

33 million people are hungry.

The number cited by Ciro Gomes is in the 2nd National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, by the Penssan Network (Brazilian Network for Research in Food Sovereignty and Security). According to the survey, 33.1 million people have severe food insecurity in the country, that is, they go hungry. Data were collected between November 2021 and April 2022, from interviews in 12,745 households in all states and the Federal District.

… that makes Brazil have five people accumulating the income of the 100 million Brazilians, poorest, middle class Brazilians.

Ciro refers to data released in 2017 by Oxfam Brasil, an organization that estimates income inequality in the country. The report, the latest public data available, states that six Brazilians at the time had wealth equivalent to the wealth of the poorest 100 million. In addition, the richest 5% held the same share of income as the other 95%. In 2022, Oxfam released another cut: according to the report “Inequality Kills”, the 20 biggest billionaires in the country have more wealth (US$ 121 billion) than 128 million Brazilians (60% of the population).

Because the science of insanity said Einstein, perhaps the greatest brain of the modern age, the science of insanity is you repeating the same things and expecting different results.

Although the phrase quoted by the candidate is often attributed to Albert Einstein, there is no evidence that the German scientist said anything similar. This statement, which has also been attributed to the American diplomat and writer Benjamin Franklin and the American writer Mark Twain, is said by a character in the 1983 novel Sudden Death, by the American writer Rita Mae Brown. Therefore, the book The Ultimate Quotable Einstein (2011), by Alice Calaprice, credits Mae Brown with the authorship of this quote.

Lula did not propose anything.

It is FALSE that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) did not propose reforms at the beginning of the government. In April 2003, three months after taking office, PT sent proposals for social security and tax reforms to Congress. PEC 40/2003 amended rules for the retirement of public servants and PEC 41/2003 proposed changes in taxation, such as simplifying the collection of ICMS (tax on the circulation of goods and services) by states. Both measures were enacted in December of that year.

I have all the numbers: there are BRL 600 billion in debt…

The debt of Brazilian states and municipalities with the Union is R$ 625.9 billion, according to data from the National Treasury of April 2020. The value is close to what was quoted by Ciro Gomes and, therefore, the statement was considered true.

… that pays the best salaries, …

The Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey) of July 2022 and the Rais (Annual Social Information Report) of 2020 deny Ciro Gomes’ claim. At Pnad, the group with the highest average real monthly income is “public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services”, with BRL 4,186 per month, while general industry is in third place, with BRL 2,721. . At Rais, the service sector appears with the highest real remuneration (R$ 3,802.88), and the general industry, in second (R$ 3,405.70).

which today has less than 10% share of GDP…

It is not true that the participation of industry in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is less than 10%. Data from the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) show that the total share of the sector was 22.2% in 2021, the latest public information available. If only the transformation industry is considered, that is, the one that creates final products or intermediaries for others, the share is 11.1%. The survey was based on data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

… I was governor of Ceará. The most popular governor of Brazil.

A Datafolha poll released in September 1994 gave Ciro Gomes the highest approval rating among 12 surveyed governors. In the survey, 74% of respondents considered his government in Ceará “great” or “good”.

It’s been 11 years without growing up.

Brazil had an average growth of 0.3% between 2011 and 2020, the worst performance in the last 120 years, and stagnated in 2021 at the same level as in 2012, according to a study published in June this year by FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) . The Pnad Contínua (National Household Sample Survey), released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) in June, indicated that the average monthly income per capita of Brazilians last year, R$ 1,353, was the lowest since 2012. , beginning of the historical series.

27 million Brazilians were born in our country.

Ciro overestimates the growth of the Brazilian population by making a parallel with the performance of the economy, which has been stagnant in the last decade. In fact, between 2009 and 2021, the most recent information available in the IBGE statistics system, Brazil went from 191.4 million inhabitants to 213.3 million — a growth, therefore, of 21.9 million people, 5 million fewer people than quoted by the candidate.

… Brazil has 3% of the world’s population and in Brazil 11 of every 100 people who died in the world died in the pandemic.

The projection of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) is that there are currently around 215 million inhabitants in Brazil. When considering that the world population reaches 7.9 billion, the country has approximately 2.7% of the total, close to the 3% cited by Ciro Gomes. As for deaths caused by Covid-19, data recorded by the WHO (World Health Organization) until this Tuesday (23) indicate 6,451,016 deaths worldwide, of which 682,500 in Brazil. The proportion, 10.6%, is also close to the 11% cited by the PDT candidate.

Fortress has no more.

There are currently 89 areas at risk of flooding, inundation and landslides in Fortaleza, which affect 21,345 families, according to the Civil Defense of Ceará. The number of regions in this condition has remained unchanged since 2012, according to a report by Diário do Nordeste. The Ceará Civil Defense considers local risk areas with vulnerabilities that threaten the safety of residents.

Brazil has only 11,600 police officers.

It is FALSE that Brazil has only 11,600 police officers, as Ciro Gomes stated. Data released this year by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security estimates the number of civil and military police officers on active duty in 2020, the latest available count. There are also 16,872 employees working in the Federal Police, according to the Transparency Portal, and another 13,854 in the Federal Highway Police.

And you, undecided, are more than half of the population.

It is FALSE that more than half of the population has not chosen who they will vote for in the presidential election, according to the most recent polls. Datafolha data released on August 18 show that 2% of Brazilians are undecided in the stimulated poll (when the names of the candidates are presented), and 22% in the spontaneous poll (when the voter mentions the candidate’s name). The August 15 IPEC survey showed 7% of undecided respondents in the stimulated survey and 16% in the spontaneous survey. References:

